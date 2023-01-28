SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club to Host 90’s Party on February 4
Saturday, January 28, 2023 @ 12:01 AM
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Bring that 90’s vibe to Wanango Country Club for unlimited fun on Saturday, February 4th.
Wanango Country Club will feature drink specials, a dinner menu, and host DJ Todd.
The event is from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and is open to the public.
Entry is $5.00.
Adults 21+ are welcome to join in on the fun!
