State Police Calls: Police Investigating Drug Possession on Route 66

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Drug Possession in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Route 66, at its intersection with State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say during the course of the investigation of the crash, the passenger was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of suspected marijuana.

This investigation is ongoing.

Domestic Assault Report in Green Township Determined to Be Unfounded

PSP Marienville received a report of a domestic in progress at a residence on State Route 36 in Green Township, Forest County, around 9:23 p.m. on Friday, January 20.

Police say troopers determined the complainant was highly intoxicated and the reports of an assault were unfounded.

This investigation is closed.

