BREAKING NEWS: Man Shot and Killed at Limestone Twp. Residence

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning.

Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.

According to police, an altercation ensued after Dailey entered the home.

During the altercation, Dailey obtained a handgun and allegedly shot Kemmer.

Kemmer was pronounced dead at the scene by Clarion County Coroner Daniel Shingledecker.

An investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police, Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh’s Office, and Clarion County Coroner Daniel Shingledecker resulted in the filing of homicide charges against Dailey.

Dailey was remanded to the Clarion County Jail, without bond.

A preliminary hearing will be held at a later date.

Shingledecker said an autopsy is planed for Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

