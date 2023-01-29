Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Apple-Sausage Hash
Serve this versatile recipe over cheddar grits or topped with a fried egg!
Ingredients
2 tablespoons canola oil
1/2 cup chopped onion
1-1/2 cups thinly sliced Brussels sprouts
1 large tart apple, peeled and chopped
1 teaspoon caraway seeds
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons finely chopped walnuts
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
Directions
-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; saute onion until tender, 1-2 minutes. Add sausages, Brussels sprouts, apple, and seasonings; saute until lightly browned, 6-8 minutes.
-Stir in walnuts, brown sugar, mustard, and vinegar; cook and stir for 2 minutes.
