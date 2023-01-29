Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Apple-Sausage Hash

Serve this versatile recipe over cheddar grits or topped with a fried egg!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons canola oil

1/2 cup chopped onion



4 fully cooked apple chicken sausages or flavor of your choice, sliced1-1/2 cups thinly sliced Brussels sprouts1 large tart apple, peeled and chopped1 teaspoon caraway seeds1/4 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper2 tablespoons finely chopped walnuts1 tablespoon brown sugar1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard1 tablespoon cider vinegar

Directions

-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; saute onion until tender, 1-2 minutes. Add sausages, Brussels sprouts, apple, and seasonings; saute until lightly browned, 6-8 minutes.

-Stir in walnuts, brown sugar, mustard, and vinegar; cook and stir for 2 minutes.

