Corsica Man Charged with Retail Theft in Alleged Red Bull Heist

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is facing criminal charges after walking out of a Country Fair Convenience Store with three cans of Red Bull in his pockets.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jason Scott Brooks, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, January 26.

State Police in Clarion were dispatched around 7:36 a.m. on January 10 to Country Fair Convenience Store on on 28th Division Highway in Paint Township, Clarion County, for a retail theft that occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.

An employee of the Country Fair observed Jason Scott Brooks depart the store with a Red Bull energy drink can hanging out of his left rear pants pocket without purchasing the item. The incident was then reported to the manager who reviewed the camera footage at the store, the complaint continues.

The footage revealed that Brooks proceeded to remove three 20-ounce Red Bull energy drinks from the cooler and place two of them in the front pocket of his hooded sweatshirt. Brooks was then observed walking around the store for a brief minute and then placing the third one in his left rear pants pocket. He then proceeded to the cash register where he purchased orange juice and a sandwich but departed the store without purchasing the Red Bulls, according to the complaint.

On January 12 around 12:37 p.m., Brooks was interviewed at PSP Clarion.

According to the complaint, prior to the interview, he willingly understood and signed a rights waiver. He was informed of why he was asked to come in, to which he immediately understood and agreed that he made a mistake. He explained that he loaded up the Red Bulls in his pockets because he was carrying other items and his hands were full. Brooks then explained that “he must have spaced out and just didn’t realize that he forgot to pay for the Red Bulls as he usually purchases three or four every day,” the complaint states.

The complaint states that Brooks was apologetic and agreed with what took place and advised the trooper that he did not pay for the drinks. He then explained that he wants to “square up with Country Fair for the cost of the drinks.”

He faces the following charge:

– Retail Theft-Taking of Merchandise, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 7, at 10:15 a.m. in front of Judge Schill.

