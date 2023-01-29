 

Ralph H. Minich

Sunday, January 29, 2023 @ 05:01 PM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-Vc4jvmKcjlCfFamily and friends must say goodbye to Ralph H. Minich, 93, of Brookville, as he passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023 following a brief period of declining health.

Born on March 15, 1929 in Truittsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Percy Minich and Vera Oppelt Minich.

Mr. Minich was a graduate of Summerville High School and Clarion University with a degree in Education.

He proudly and honorably served his country with the US Navy.

On October 31, 1959 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda he married the former Annette Baker. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage.

He was employed for 14 years at Otto Milk Company (currently Smuckers) in New Bethlehem, in 1991 he retired from Redbank Valley School after 24 years of teaching, and for 18 years he was a Clarion County Auditor.

After his retirement he and Annette enjoyed 10 ½ years of “His Second Heaven” on their farm in Summerville.

Those surviving in addition to his wife, Annette, are his son, Lee (Audrey) Minich; and daughter, Julie Minich; and his grandchildren, Quinn, Simon, Danae and Nina Minich.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald and George Minich; and his sisters, Wilda Foster, Virginia Hirt and Lena Griggs.

As per his wishes there will be no public services.

A private service will be held for his immediate family on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, Pa.

Interment will follow at Cedarview Cemetery, Strattanville, PA.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


