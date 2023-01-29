 

Russel C. Kennedy

Sunday, January 29, 2023 @ 05:01 PM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-qPFyb8n2WNRussel C. Kennedy, 64, of Mayport passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Born on April 20, 1958, in Punxsutawney, he was a son of Edward Lyle and Frances “Sally” (Hinderliter) Kennedy.

He married Helen K. (Himes) Kennedy on February 14, 1997. She survives.

Russel worked as a heavy equipment operator for B & B Gas and Oil Co. and Shirey Farms.

He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed hunting and farming.

He is survived by his mother, Frances “Sally” Kennedy, and his wife, Helen Kennedy, both of Mayport, four children, Bradley Kennedy and his wife, Erika, of Limestone and their children, Brantley, Allyah, and Jade, Erica Kennedy, of Distant, and her children, Cessa, Avia, and Tayvin, Jamie Kunselman, of Worthville, and his children, Natasha, Cameron, and Cora, Shannon Kunselman and his wife, April, of Mayport, and their children, Abigail, Marissa, and Jaxton, a great-grandson, Easton, and two brothers, John Kennedy and his wife, Colleen, and Brian Kennedy and his wife, Gaylene, both of Mayport.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Lyle Kennedy.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, January 30, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ronnie Cox officiating.

Interment will take place in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery, in Dry Ridge, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


