Sandra M. Simpson

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-yy2lIuuTkJMOFxzwSandra M. Simpson, 73, of Clarion, passed away on January 26, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh.

She was born in Brookville on July 2, 1949 to the late Jay and Marguerite (Walker) Wolff.

Sandy worked for Owens-Illinois for almost 40 years.

She was a long time member of the Moose Lodge and VFW in Clarion.

She is survived by her son, Rick Simpson of Clarion; brother, David (Kendra) Wolff of Shippenville and sister, Cindy Neely of Mayport.

In addition, she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by a very special grand-dog, Bella.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, son, Christopher Wolff and brother, Jay Wolff III.

Friends and family will be received from 6pm to 8pm on Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory: 330 Wood St., Clarion, Pa 16214.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11:00am on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 with Pastor Steve Ketner officiating.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


