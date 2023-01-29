All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Bob Fox
Bob Fox served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Robert L. Fox (Bob)
Born: November 19, 1928
Died: September 12, 2021
Hometown: Rimersburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Bob Fox attended Union High School where he excelled in music and the marching band playing the Tuba. Then, he joined the United States Army.
Once basic training was over, they asked the Privates: “Does anyone play music?”…and the Drill Sargent continued: “not a radio.”
So, Bob was inducted into the Army Band. He spent AIT (Advanced Individual Training) studying his heart’s desire – playing the Tuba.
After that, he was sent to Colorado Springs to an Air Force Base and joined a band of some 600 pieces and played the Tuba.
He also served the community through his membership with the Church of God at Fairmount City.
Following Bob’s funeral service at Burns Funeral Home, military honors were accorded by the American Legion Honor Guard Post #0454 and the VFW Post #7132 of Rimersburg.
He was laid to rest in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Oak Ridge.
Click here to view a full obituary.
