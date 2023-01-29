Local Students from Dancer’s Studio in Clarion Attend Dance Masters of America National Convention, Competition
NASHVILLE, Tn. (EYT) – The Dancer’s Studio Competition Teams completed their competition season with huge success at the Dance Masters of America’s National Convention.
The team of 20 competitive dancers attended the convention July 3-9, 2022, at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. The team took home Gold Awards, High Gold Awards, and Platinum Awards, which is the highest overall placement award a team can achieve. Along with these awards, they came back with numerous special judges’ awards.
Abbey Barron arrived earlier in the week to fulfill her duties as Miss Dance of PA. She had auditions, interviews, and an opening number rehearsal as she competed for Miss Dance of America. Abbey has been an amazing student, leader, assistant, teacher and so much more! Abbey placed 11th overall in the Miss Dance of PA competition.
The following overall final placement awards were announced:
– Anistyn Gallagher earned 8th place with her lyrical solo, choreographed by A-Jo Gallagher, in Division 1 Age 7/8.
– Alea Reitz earned 15th place with her contemporary solo, choreographed by A-Jo Gallagher, in Division 2 Age 9/10.
– Bella Eggleton earned 20th place with her tap solo, choreographed by Jason Marquette, in Division 2 Age 9/10.
– Rylee Lindenpitz earned 16th place with her tap solo, choreographed by Mark Orsborn, in Division 3 Age 11/12.
– Ava Avolio earned 17th place with her contemporary solo, choreographed by Channing Cooke, in Division 5 Age 15/16.
– Something To Fight For (Alyssa Ly Ta and Anistyn Gallagher) earned 1st place with their contemporary duo, choreographed by Shannon Scott, in Division 1 Age 7/8.
– False Confidence (Abbey Barron and Janiya Jones) earned 4th place with their contemporary duo, choreographed by Abbey & Janiya, in Division 5 Age 15/16.
– Ten Grand Goldie (Ava Avolio, Abbey Barron, and Janiya Jones) earned 5th place with their contemporary trio, choreographed by Annalee Traylor, in Division 5 Age 15/16.
– Moments (Ava Avolio, Abbey Barron, and Janiya Jones) earned 10th place with their contemporary trio, choreographed by Annalee Traylor, in Division 5 Age 15/16.
– Atmosphere (Ava Avolio and Abbey Barron) earned 18th place with their contemporary duo, choreographed by Channing Cooke, in Division 5 Age 15/16.
– Treading Water (Ava Avolio and Janiya Jones) earned 20th place with their contemporary duo, choreographed by Alesia, in Division 5 Age 15/16.
– What You’re Worth, a jazz group, choreographed by A-Jo Gallagher earned 3rd place in Division 2 age 9/10.
– Sound of Silence, a contemporary group, choreographed by Abbey Barron earned 4th place in Division 2 age 9/10.
– One Foot, a tap group, choreographed by Jason Marquette earned 8th place in Division 3 age 11/12.
– Clocks, a tap group, choreographed by Mark Orsborn earned 25th place in Division 5 age 15/16.
The dancers performed in several categories, including solos, duos, trios, groups, small lines, large lines, and production. Genres included lyrical, contemporary, general variety, modern, tap, musical theater, jazz, and hip-hop. Students and teachers participated in master classes offered daily by Dance Masters of America.
“The competition teams worked hard throughout the year to achieve such great success at the national level,” said A-Jo Gallagher, owner of Dancer’s Studio. “We are already starting to train for next season and cannot wait to see how much they grow as a dancer and a person.”
Competition Team members include:
Abbey Barron, Abigail Keth, Ava Avolio, Janiya Jones, Jordan McElravy, Antonia Ng, Sydney Weaver, Reigyn Brosius, Emerson Eustice, Kaylee Gallagher, Rylee Lindenpitz, Markie Raybuck, Falyn Smith, Alea Reitz, Tori Horner, Bella Eggleton, Emma Shaffer, Anistyn Gallagher, Alyssa Ta, Isabella Naser, Gracelynn Raybuck, and Rue Johnson.
The dancers are very grateful to the community and numerous local businesses who supported the team throughout the past two years with their generous donations and fundraising events.
The Dancer’s Studio is located at 609 Main Street, Clarion, Pa., and offers classes to recreational dancers, as well as competitive dancers.
For more information about the studio, visit www.dancersstudioclarion.com.
