Tractor-Trailer Slams into Tree That Fell onto Route 36 in Farmington Township

Monday, January 30, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer struck a tree that fell onto State Route 36 in Farmington Township last Wednesday evening.

According to PSP Marienville, the crash took place around 8:47 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2007 Kenworth Northwest Semi operated by 34-year-old Robert A. Bido, of Indianapolis, Indiana, struck a large tree that fell across the travel lanes.

Bido was unable to avoid striking the tree and sustained disabling damage to the front end of his truck.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Rustler Sales & Service.

Bido was using a seat belt and was not injured.

PSP Marienville were assisted at the scene by PennDOT and Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department & Relief Association.


