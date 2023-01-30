WEATHER ALERT: Freezing Drizzle, Light Glaze of Ice Expected for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Freezing drizzle, light glaze of ice possibly mixed with snow is forecasted for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE AT 5:42 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2023:

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA

542 AM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

COUNTIES:

Columbiana-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Grove City, Oil City, New Castle, Punxsutawney, Butler, Beaver Falls, Columbiana, Franklin, Sharon, Salem, Aliquippa, Brookville, Ambridge, East Liverpool, Hermitage, Clarion, Monaca, Ellwood City, and Tionesta

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Freezing drizzle, possibly mixed with snow. A light glaze of ice and snow accumulation less than an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

