7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, January 30, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodayRain, snow, and freezing drizzle likely before 3pm, then rain and snow. Areas of fog before 11am. High near 35. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
TonightA chance of light snow, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

TuesdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind around 9 mph.
Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 15.
ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Thursday NightA chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
FridayMostly cloudy, with a high near 18. Blustery.
Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 2.
SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 25.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
SundayA chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
