7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayRain, snow, and freezing drizzle likely before 3pm, then rain and snow. Areas of fog before 11am. High near 35. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
TonightA chance of light snow, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
TuesdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind around 9 mph.
Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 15.
ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Thursday NightA chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
FridayMostly cloudy, with a high near 18. Blustery.
Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 2.
SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 25.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
SundayA chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
