Bertha L. McElhaney, 83, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, surrounded by her family, at Sugarcreek Station.

She was born on April 20, 1939 to the late Raymond and Nannie (Rifenberrick) Brown.

She married the love of her life, Harry McElhaney, on March 31, 1957.

The couple spent many wonderful years together and Harry will miss his wife dearly.

Bertha retired from Rocky Grove High School as a Cook in the Cafeteria.

She was a longtime member of the Worden Chapel Church.

She enjoyed using her skills in the kitchen by cooking and baking for her family while listening to her beloved country music.

She loved being outside in the fresh air; gardening, mowing grass, and picking berries.

Family meant everything to Bertha and she never missed a chance to spend time with them or tell them how much she loved them.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband; her son, Michael McElhaney and his wife, Kitty of Franklin; her daughters, Debbie Covell and her husband, Bud and Vicki Ahmadian and her husband, Greg all of Utica; her grandchildren, Amy, Leigh, Anna, Sara, Patrick, Clayton, Becky, Jenny, and Cody; her ten great-grandchildren and one on the way; and her sister, Wendy Sloss and her husband, Tom of Reno.

In addition to her parents, Bertha is preceded in death by her son, Steven “Pete” McElhaney and her parents-in-law, Ellwood and Marie McElhaney.

Bertha will be laid to rest on Forest Chapel Cemetery, Franklin.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Worden Chapel Church, 711 Keely Road, Franklin, PA, 16323, from 2pm – 4pm and 6pm – 8pm and Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the church from 2pm – 4pm and 6pm – 8pm.

A funeral service for Bertha will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 11am at the Worden Chapel Church, with Pastor David McVay and Retired Pastor Gale Boocks, of Worden Chapel Church, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made in Bertha’s memory to the Worden Chapel Church, 711 Keely Road, Franklin, PA, 16323.

