Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lorelei
Monday, January 30, 2023 @ 12:01 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Lorelei!
Lorelei is a young female Pointer mix.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Lorelei is playful and friendly.
She was brought to the rescue center as a stray.
For more information on her, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.
Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at http://www.toptierfcu.org/ for more information.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.