Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Shrimp Tacos

Monday, January 30, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Mix and match your favorite toppings—salsa and avocado would be perfect additions!

Ingredients

1 cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream
1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro

3 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons lime juice
1/8 teaspoon plus 1/4 teaspoon salt, divided
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 medium green pepper, chopped
4 fresh green chiles, such as Hatch or Anaheim, seeded and chopped
1/2 cup chopped red onion
1 pound uncooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), peeled and deveined
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon ground cumin
8 corn tortillas (6 inches), warmed
2 cups torn lettuce

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine yogurt, cilantro, lemon juice, lime juice, and 1/8 teaspoon salt; set aside.

-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add peppers and onion; cook and stir until crisp-tender, 4-5 minutes. Add shrimp, garlic, cumin, and the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook and stir until shrimp turn pink, 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat. Serve in tortillas with lettuce, yogurt sauce, and, if desired, lime wedges.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


