Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Shrimp Tacos

Mix and match your favorite toppings—salsa and avocado would be perfect additions!

Ingredients

1 cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream

1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro



3 tablespoons lemon juice2 tablespoons lime juice1/8 teaspoon plus 1/4 teaspoon salt, divided2 tablespoons olive oil2 medium green pepper, chopped4 fresh green chiles, such as Hatch or Anaheim, seeded and chopped1/2 cup chopped red onion1 pound uncooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), peeled and deveined4 garlic cloves, minced1 teaspoon ground cumin8 corn tortillas (6 inches), warmed2 cups torn lettuce

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine yogurt, cilantro, lemon juice, lime juice, and 1/8 teaspoon salt; set aside.

-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add peppers and onion; cook and stir until crisp-tender, 4-5 minutes. Add shrimp, garlic, cumin, and the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook and stir until shrimp turn pink, 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat. Serve in tortillas with lettuce, yogurt sauce, and, if desired, lime wedges.

