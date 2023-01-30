 

Clintonville Fire Department to Host Winter Snowball Dance on February 4

Monday, January 30, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

1238718_10151731969834080_1173009107_nCLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a Winter Snowball Dance on Saturday, February 4.

The dance will start at 7:00 p.m.

The cost of this 21 & over event is $20.00 per person.

Participants can dress formally or casually.

Dips, snacks, and lemonade will be provided, and you can bring your own adult beverages.

Music will be provided by DJ Larry Freeman.

Clintonville VFD is located at 501 Emlenton Street in Clintonville.


