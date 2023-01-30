Clintonville Fire Department to Host Winter Snowball Dance on February 4

CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a Winter Snowball Dance on Saturday, February 4.

The dance will start at 7:00 p.m.

The cost of this 21 & over event is $20.00 per person.

Participants can dress formally or casually.

Dips, snacks, and lemonade will be provided, and you can bring your own adult beverages.

Music will be provided by DJ Larry Freeman.

Clintonville VFD is located at 501 Emlenton Street in Clintonville.

