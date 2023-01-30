Gerald Neil “Jerry” Dittman, 79, of Parker, Perry Twp., Clarion County, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Clarion Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Gerald was born in Knox on September 2, 1943.

He was the son of the late Neil E. and Dorothy Meier Dittman.

He was a graduate of Keystone High School in Knox.

Jerry enjoyed hunting and fishing and in his early years had worked for his family on their oil and gas wells.

He was later employed at Knox Glass, Strattan Homes in Knox and Strattanville and retired from Glenshaw Glass.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Rosemary Steedle Dittman; his son, Jeremy G. Dittman of Parker; two daughters, Chris Shick and her husband, Mike, of League City, TX and Melissa “Missy” Colwell and her husband, Dave, of Knox; four grandchildren and several great grandchildren; two brothers, Terry L. Dittman and his wife, Karen and Timothy J. Dittman and his wife, Sandy; a sister, Margaret “Peggy” Weaver and her husband, Daniel, all of Knox; a sister, Mary Catherine “Cathy” O’Neil and her husband, Terry, of Brookville, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Dittman.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., St. Petersburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, 9562 Rt. 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

