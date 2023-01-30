Harold E. “Bud” Price, age 82, of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023 at his home following an illness.

A complete obituary will be posted as soon as available.

Rupert Funeral Homes is assisting with arrangment.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.