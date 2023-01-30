 

Jill D. Rue

Monday, January 30, 2023 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-1JSNZsodH5qiJill D. Rue, age 64, of East Hickory, PA, died on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her home in East Hickory.

She was born March 18, 1958 in Warren, PA, daughter of the late Jack J. and Frieda M. (Shawley) Kuntz.

Jill retired from the post office in Endeavor, PA where she worked as Postmaster.

She was a member of the Forest County Historical Society.

She loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Joe Rue and his wife Karisa of East Hickory. Four grandchildren: Trevor Kuntz, Jack Rue, and Jaydon and Riley Smith. Her sister, Donna Cerra and her husband Phil of Clarendon, PA. Several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joshua J. Kuntz; her grandson, Joshua J. Rue; and her brother Jack D. Kuntz, Jr.

Friends will be received at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 from 6-8 P.M.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 11 A.M. with Pastor Donna S. Jarrell officiating.

Burial will be at East Hickory Cemetery.


