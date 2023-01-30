Leroy Clark, 77, of Polk, passed away peacefully at home January 29, 2023.

Leroy was born February 25, 1945 to the late late Irene Clark.

Leroy graduated from Sharon High School.

He was married to Esther MacKey on September 21, 1966, she survives.

Leroy proudly served his country, enlisting in the United States Army.

Leroy spent three years in Germany and was Discharged February 28, 1969.

He worked for Sharon Steel for many years and also owned and operated Clarks Landscape and Small Engine Repair.

Leroy was avid outdoorsman.

He loved to hunt and fish. Being with family especially his grandchildren and great children brought him so much joy.

In the summer time he liked to be gardening as well.

Loved ones to cherish his memory is his wife Esther Clark of Polk, his children Leroy Clark and his wife Shawna of Polk and Teresa Steetle and her husband Keith of Polk.

His sister Charlene Tapp of Deland Florida; his beloved grandchildren Leroy Clark of Polk, Grace Clark of Polk, Derek Steetle of Polk, Megan Stewart and her husband Bryan of Rocky Grove and Robert Leroy Steetle of Polk, his great grandchildren Willow, Milana, Bryan Jr., Carson and Charles.

Leroy is preceded in death by his mother Irene Clark, his brothers Jack and Howard Clark and his sister Darlene Deal.

Burial will take place at Hickory Grove Cemetery, services are private.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

