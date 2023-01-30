Local Man Accused of Assaulting Nurse at Clarion Hospital

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony aggravated assault and related charges for assaulting a nurse at Clarion Hospital earlier this month.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old John Aaron Morris, of Clarion, on Wednesday, January 18, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion Troopers were dispatched to an incident at the Clarion Hospital in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 7:49 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11.

Upon arriving at the scene, troopers spoke with the victim who explained that he is a registered nurse at Clarion Hospital and was on duty when John Morris was brought into the hospital emergency room at approximately 4:00 a.m., the complaint states.

Morris was being brought into the hospital by PSP Clarion on a 302 warrant, the complaint continues.

The victim related Morris became aggressive and was trying to get out of bed, so he attempted to put Morris back into the bed. Then, Morris put the victim into a headlock, according to the complaint.

Other hospital staff assisted in getting Morris into the bed and restrain him with restraints, the complaint notes.

The victim then related that around 6:30 a.m., Morris got a nosebleed. When the victim tried to clean him up, Morris spat blood all over the victim’s scrubs, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim is a nurse who by definition is enumerated in 2702 Subsection C of the PA Crimes Code, as he was in the performance of his duty when this incident occurred.

Morris was arraigned at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, January 23, on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes BI to Designated Individuals, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is slated for Tuesday, January 31, at 1:30 p.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

