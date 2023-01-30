Mae C. Allen, age 95, of Middlesex Twp., Valencia, passed into the hands of our Lord on Friday evening, January 27, 2023 in the comfort of her home.

Born on May 6, 1927, she was the daughter of the late T. F. and Verna Cavanaugh.

She was raised in the Rouseville/Oil City, PA area.

Her early years included working for a lumber company in Oil City and after marriage transitioning to a full-time mother and a volunteer at Passavant Hospital in the North Hills of Pittsburgh for years.

In 1977 she began working at the Stop-N-Go in Middlesex Twp., where she enjoyed this role for ten years as it allowed her to work alongside good friends and be connected to the community on a daily basis.

She then worked part-time for a local cleaning company until she retired to spend more time with her grandchildren.

She was devoted to her religion and to the Holy Sepulcher Catholic Parish, being a member of over 60 years.

Mae will be remembered as a quiet, kind, supportive and caring person throughout her lifetime.

She was the last survivor of her 6 siblings in the Cavanaugh family.

She will be missed by her immediate family and the many nieces and nephews and their children who are spread across the country.

Mae was married to Robert E. Allen of Oil City on February 2, 1952 and he passed away on November 26, 1976.

She was the mother of R. Keith (Mary Kay) Allen of Valencia and the late T. Bruce Allen, who passed away in 1990.

Grandmother of Shelby C. Allen of Allison Park, PA and the late Kelsey M. Allen, who passed away in 2013 and the Step-grandmother of Kelsey L. (Daniel) Berman of Annapolis, MD.

Friends received at the McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Ave. Mars, PA on Wednesday from 4-6:00 PM.

A Blessing Service will follow at 6:00 PM with Fr. Charles Bober, officiating.

Burial will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery in Oil City.

Memorials may be made in Mae’s memory to Holy Sepulcher Church, 1304 E. Cruikshank Rd., Butler, PA 16002.

Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.

