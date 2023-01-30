 

SPONSORED: McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet Has Everything to Fit our Style and Budget

Monday, January 30, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

McMillens skippy
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – McMillen’s Flooring and Carpet Outlet has a variety of flooring options and the expertise to help you select a style that fits your budget.

They also have professional, experienced installers to get the job done beautifully so you don’t have to worry.

Carpet

McMillens carries top-brand carpet selections such as Shaw and Mohawk. Whether you are looking for a beautiful, plush carpet for your bedroom or an inexpensive option for a rental, they have what you need at a price you can afford.

McMillens Carpetted steps

Waterproof Vinyl Plank

Waterproof vinyl plank flooring has become one of the most popular types of flooring, and McMillen’s carries a large selection so you can choose the color and style you love. They carry Mannington, Shaw, Mohawk, Pergo, Fusion, Happy Feet, and several others.

McMillen's Water Proof Vinyl

Real Hardwood

Looking for real hardwood flooring? McMillen’s carries a beautiful selection of every species, width and length to give you a custom look you’ll love. They carry Mullican, Shaw, Premier, Chesapeake, Mannington, and Hearthwood.

McMillen-hardwood-floor

Sheet Vinyl

McMillen’s also has a full line of sheet vinyl from Congoleum, Tarkett and Mannington for bathrooms, kitchens, or laundry rooms.

McMillens Vinyl Sheet

Tile

Interested in Tile? They carry porcelain tile and slate tile for your indoor and outdoor projects.

McMillens Tile

Custom Area Rugs

McMillen’s also offers the only carpet binding service in the area and can make any custom rug to fit your space, size, and shape.

rug

Check out McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet at 11993 Route 66, in Limestone Township, Clarion County, Pa.

STORE HOURS:

Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their website www.mcmillenscarpet.com, their Facebook page, or call 814-764-5651.

McMillen's aaa


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc.
