 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Tionesta Builders Supply – Your Home Improvement Headquarters

Monday, January 30, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Tionesta Builders 2
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Tionesta Builders Supply has a full stock of building supplies and materials perfect for your next project.

Don’t put your project on hold – contact Tionesta Builders Supply today!

Tionesta Builders Supply stocks all building supplies and materials, including:

  • Electrical supplies
  • Plumbing supplies
  • Flooring
  • KraftMaid Custom Kitchen & Bath Cabinetry
  • Over 30 Tub and shower units in stock
  • Over 100 windows in stock
  • Tools
  • Appliances
  • Furnaces
  • Fireplaces
  • Heaters
  • Log Sets
  • Steel roofing and siding (23 colors)
  • Wood siding
  • Vinyl siding (25 different colors)
  • Camp packages
  • Pole barns
  • Lumber
  • Plywood
  • OSB and more!

Tionesta Builders 3

Stop in at one of their locations to get a quote for your next project and see what Tionesta Builders Supply can do for you!

144731455_2221097924689602_7676085178478475083_n

Locations:

81 Amsler Avenue
Shippenville, Pa. 16254
Call: 814-226-5040

613 Route 36
Tionesta, Pa. 16353
Call: 814-755-3561

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/tionestabuilderssupply/

Website: https://www.tionestabuilders.us

Tionesta Builders Supply


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.