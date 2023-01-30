State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Pa. Childline Report

CLARION/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Corruption of Minors Incident

PSP Punxsutawney received a Child Welfare Report (CY104) originating from a ChildLine report on 3rd Street, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County.

Police say the incident happened sometime between 12:02 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.

The victim is a 10-year-old boy, of Reynoldsville.

The investigation is ongoing.

Crash in Monroe Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 12:18 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, on Commerce Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the operator of a 2014 Honda CRV lost control of the vehicle due to a medical emergency and struck a 2011 Dodge Caravan that was parked and unoccupied.

This crash did not result in any injuries.

The operator’s name was not released.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.