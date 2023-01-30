 

State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Pa. Childline Report

Monday, January 30, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Cruisers (1)CLARION/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents: 

Troopers Investigating Corruption of Minors Incident

PSP Punxsutawney received a Child Welfare Report (CY104) originating from a ChildLine report on 3rd Street, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County.

Police say the incident happened sometime between 12:02 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.

The victim is a 10-year-old boy, of Reynoldsville.

The investigation is ongoing.

Crash in Monroe Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 12:18 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, on Commerce Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the operator of a 2014 Honda CRV lost control of the vehicle due to a medical emergency and struck a 2011 Dodge Caravan that was parked and unoccupied.

This crash did not result in any injuries.

The operator’s name was not released.


