 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Three Injured in Head-On Collision on Route 28

Monday, January 30, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

ambulance-new (1)REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple injuries were reported in a head-on collision on State Route 28 in Redbank Township on Wednesday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 9:59 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Brookville Street (State Route 28), in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say 54-year-old Connie L. Neiswonger, of Fairmount City, was traveling south a 2003 Dodge Dakota and lost control of the vehicle. Neiswonger traveled into the opposing northbound lane and struck a 2021 GMC Acadia operated by 57-year-old Lisa G. Sayers, of New Bethlehem.

Neiswonger was not injured. Her passenger—a 13-year-old female, of Oak Ridge—suffered possible injuries. Clarion Hospital Ambulance transported her to Clarion Hospital.

Sayers and her passenger—a 10-year-old male, of New Bethlehem—also suffered possible injuries. They were transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

All occupants were using seat belts.

According to police, Neiswonger was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion were assisted on the scene by Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department, Ferringer Enterprises, and Nolf’s.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.