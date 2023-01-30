Three Injured in Head-On Collision on Route 28

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple injuries were reported in a head-on collision on State Route 28 in Redbank Township on Wednesday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 9:59 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Brookville Street (State Route 28), in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say 54-year-old Connie L. Neiswonger, of Fairmount City, was traveling south a 2003 Dodge Dakota and lost control of the vehicle. Neiswonger traveled into the opposing northbound lane and struck a 2021 GMC Acadia operated by 57-year-old Lisa G. Sayers, of New Bethlehem.

Neiswonger was not injured. Her passenger—a 13-year-old female, of Oak Ridge—suffered possible injuries. Clarion Hospital Ambulance transported her to Clarion Hospital.

Sayers and her passenger—a 10-year-old male, of New Bethlehem—also suffered possible injuries. They were transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

All occupants were using seat belts.

According to police, Neiswonger was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion were assisted on the scene by Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department, Ferringer Enterprises, and Nolf’s.

