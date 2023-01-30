Two Drivers Injured in Collision on Route 36

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two drivers were injured in a collision that occurred on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, involving a 74-year-old Brookville man and a 70-year-old Pleasantville man.

Police say the Brookville man was traveling in a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox on Route 36 at a speed that was unsafe for roadway conditions and struck the Pleasantville man’s 2020 Subaru Outback.

Both drivers suffered injuries of unknown severity.

The operator of the Subaru was transported to Titusville Hospital by Tionesta Ambulance Service.

The operator of the Chevrolet was not transported by EMS.

Both individuals were using seat belts.

According to police, the Brookville man was charged with a traffic violation.

The names of the individuals involved were not released.

