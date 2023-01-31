 

Brookville 8th Grader Allegedly Stabs Another Student in Hand with Pencil

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Screenshot at Jan 31 08-23-00BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – An eighth grade student at Brookville Jr./Sr. High School is being charged with three criminal counts following an incident involving another student.

According to a news release issued on Monday, January 30, from the Brookville Borough Police Department, a parent contacted them on Friday, January 27, and stated that their “child was stabbed in the hand at school yesterday.”

Through the course of the investigation, Brookville Police determined that an 8th-grade student, whose name is being withheld due to his/her age, stabbed another juvenile in the hand twice with a colored pencil around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, January 26.

The eighth-grader is facing the following charges:

  • Simple Assault
  • Terroristic Threats
  • Harassment

A call to the school for comment wasn’t immediately returned.


