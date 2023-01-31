Clarion County Jail Inmate Accused of Assaulting Correction Officers

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County inmate is facing charges for allegedly assaulting corrections officers.

According to court documents, Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against 31-year-old James Anthony Ganoe III, of Rimersburg, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Friday, January 27.

On January 10, Clarion County Detective William Peck, IV, was referred to an investigation by the Deputy Warden of the Clarion County Jail.

According to a criminal complaint, on January 5, a corrections officer was delivering lunch trays to inmates. The officer opened the wicket to a cell and asked James Ganoe if he was hungry. The officer was removing the cover bowl from the food when Ganoe reached out through the wicket and grabbed the officer’s breast. The officer grabbed ahold of Ganoe’s arm and held it against the wall. A call then went out for all officers to respond.

According to the complaint, three corrections officers responded to the incident, and one gave Ganoe verbal commands to cuff up. Ganoe refused and was given verbal commands to go to the bunk and kneel to be cuffed up. Ganoe once again refused the verbal commands, the complaint states.

The cell door was opened and Ganoe “started towards an officer.” The corrections officer was able to place Ganoe onto the bed and cuff his left hand when Ganoe grabbed the officer with his right hand, the complaint indicates.

An officer called for the taser, and before the taser was brought to the cell, Ganoe attempted to bite the officer. Ganoe was then tased in the arm, and he let go of the officer, the complaint notes.

Ganoe grabbed another officer and grabbed ahold of his watchband, ripping the skin off the inside of the officer’s wrist, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, Ganoe was successfully handcuffed and shackled, and all officers were instructed to back out of the cell. Ganoe jumped up and came at an officer again; he was tased, and he went to the floor. Ganoe was instructed to stay on the floor and not to get up.

The officers attempted to exit the cell, and Ganoe again jumped up and attempted to grab the cell door to prevent it from being closed. The officers were able to get the cell door shut, according to the complaint.

Ganoe faces the following charges:

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, at 11:15 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

