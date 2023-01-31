 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Fresh fruit and a dollop of whipped cream dress up this tender pound cake!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups butter, softened
1 package (8 ounces) of cream cheese, softened

3 cups sugar
6 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 teaspoon lemon extract
3 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
Confectioners’ sugar, sliced fresh strawberries, and whipped cream, optional

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream the butter, cream cheese, and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in extracts. Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt; beat into creamed mixture until blended.

-Pour into a greased and floured 10-in. fluted tube pan. Bake at 325° for 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 hours or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

-Cool for 10 minutes before removing from the pan to a wire rack to cool completely. Garnish with confectioners’ sugar, strawberries, and whipped cream if desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.