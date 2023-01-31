Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Fresh fruit and a dollop of whipped cream dress up this tender pound cake!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups butter, softened

1 package (8 ounces) of cream cheese, softened



3 cups sugar6 large eggs2 teaspoons vanilla extract1 teaspoon lemon extract3 cups all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon baking powder1/4 teaspoon saltConfectioners’ sugar, sliced fresh strawberries, and whipped cream, optional

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream the butter, cream cheese, and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in extracts. Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt; beat into creamed mixture until blended.

-Pour into a greased and floured 10-in. fluted tube pan. Bake at 325° for 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 hours or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

-Cool for 10 minutes before removing from the pan to a wire rack to cool completely. Garnish with confectioners’ sugar, strawberries, and whipped cream if desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.