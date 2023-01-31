 

Clarion-Limestone Uses Big Fourth Quarter to Hold Off Clarion for 50-42 Victory

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 @ 11:01 PM

Posted by Mike Kilroy

IMG_2023-1-31-233248

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Trailing by a point heading into the fourth quarter, the Clarion-Limestone boys basketball team was clutch in the final eight minutes, including a 7-of-8 performance at the free throw line, to hold off Clarion for a 50-42 victory on Tuesday night.

(Pictured above, Clarion-Limestone’s Jase Ferguson/photo by Diane Lutz)

“This was a good test for both teams heading into the playoffs,” said C-L coach Joe Ferguson. “I was a little concerned about our free throws, though we’ve done better lately, going 12 of 15 the other night and 11 of 17 tonights with most of those misses coming in the first half.”

Jase Ferguson scored 16 points, including three 3-pointers in the first half to help stake the Lions to a 25-17 lead at the break.

Clarion Area and Clarion-Limestone Area High School sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Clarion, though, stormed back in the third to take a 31-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

But C-L showed why it has suffered only one loss this season with its big fourth quarter, aided by a defense that forced the Bobcats into making mistakes.

“Tonight was similar to the first game when we lost our composure and turned the ball over,” said Clarion coach Scott Fox. “Our defensive intensity was much better in the second half, but we just fell short.

“We just have to move on,” Fox added. “We need to try and get the train rolling and get some wins to try and get a higher seed for the playoffs and see what happens.”

Jordan Hesdon added 14 points for Clarion-Limestone (16-1). He was 7 of 11 from the free throw line and also had six rebounds.

Gabe Simko led Clarion with 13 points and Dawson Smail pitched in 10.

(Steve Smail contributed to this report)

Clarion Area and Clarion-Limestone Area High School sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


