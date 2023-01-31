 

Clarion’s Shelly Jones Named PSAC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-X6K8mNnUBoSt (1)LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced its women’s track & field athletes weekly award winners on Monday.

Clarion’s Shelly Jones was named the PSAC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week for January 30 after her record-breaking performance in Bucknell.

Jones shattered the program record for the Shot Put and, in the process, hit an NCAA provisional qualifying mark in the event, leading the field at the Bison Open and Multi on Friday.

Jones threw the implement 13.64m, crushing the program’s previous record of 13.07m set by Kari Steuer in 2018.

Jones topped that mark on three of her attempts, and her own previous PR in the event was 12.86m.


