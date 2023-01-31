 

Distracted Driver Crashes into Tree in Limestone Township

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police-Light-BarLIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash that was reportedly caused by a distracted driver on State Route 66 on Sunday morning.

According to PSP Marienville, this crash happened around 7:53 a.m. on Sunday, January 29, on State Route 66, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say 29-year-old Shane M. Richardson, of Pittsburgh, was traveling south in a 2014 Mazda 6 when he was reportedly “distracted by his cellular device” and lost control of his vehicle.

The Mazda exited the west berm of the roadway, went down over an embankment, and struck a tree stump and shrubbery.

Richardson was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage to its right front.

According to police, Richardson was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted by MC Auto Repair & Towing.


