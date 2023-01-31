Harold “Bud” Price, born April 1st, 1940, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the age of 82, at his home in Knox.

A graduate of Purchase Line High School in 1958, Bud then served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1962, spending 18 months in Germany.

In 1962 he started his career as a truck driver with his father, Ray Price.

He drove for 33 years with various companies earning the “2 Million Mile” award before retiring.

Bud enjoyed bowling, motorcycling, hunting and fishing with family and friends.

He enjoyed many years as a member of the Gold Wing Touring Association and Gold Wing Road Riders Association motor cycle clubs.

He proudly served as a councilman on the Knox Borough Council and was a member of the Knox United Methodist Church and the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox.

Bud was an extremely proud “Pappy” to all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, the former Karen Ashbaugh; daughters Vicky (Len) Cobler, Sheila Rinker, Sherry (Dan) Kirkpatrick and Missie Price (Jenn Thommen); and grandchildren Lindsay (Felix) Leon, Ben (Amanda) Cobler, Tommy Rinker, Cory Cobler, Danielle (Carol Ann) McIntyre, Jennifer (Caden) Truitt and Brittany (Alex) Greenspan.

Bud is also survived by 12 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, in-laws Dave Ashbaugh, Patty (Keith) DiVenanzio and Jim Ashbaugh, and several loving cousins.

In addition to his parents, Arthur Ray Price, Sr. and Goldie Mae Price, he was preceded in death by his brother Arthur Ray “Butch” Price, Jr., sister-in-law Peggy Bracken Price and brother-in-law Bill Ashbaugh.

A Celebration of Life and a graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date, yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Harold “Bud” Price to the Knox United Methodist Church, 9724 Route 338, Knox, PA 16232 or the Clarion/Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 (online at cfvna.org/donations.asp)

Online condolences may be sent to Bud’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com .

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.