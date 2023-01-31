 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Harold “Bud” Price

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-mpY5jmxtk4EeVTHarold “Bud” Price, born April 1st, 1940, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the age of 82, at his home in Knox.

A graduate of Purchase Line High School in 1958, Bud then served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1962, spending 18 months in Germany.

In 1962 he started his career as a truck driver with his father, Ray Price.

He drove for 33 years with various companies earning the “2 Million Mile” award before retiring.

Bud enjoyed bowling, motorcycling, hunting and fishing with family and friends.

He enjoyed many years as a member of the Gold Wing Touring Association and Gold Wing Road Riders Association motor cycle clubs.

He proudly served as a councilman on the Knox Borough Council and was a member of the Knox United Methodist Church and the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox.

Bud was an extremely proud “Pappy” to all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, the former Karen Ashbaugh; daughters Vicky (Len) Cobler, Sheila Rinker, Sherry (Dan) Kirkpatrick and Missie Price (Jenn Thommen); and grandchildren Lindsay (Felix) Leon, Ben (Amanda) Cobler, Tommy Rinker, Cory Cobler, Danielle (Carol Ann) McIntyre, Jennifer (Caden) Truitt and Brittany (Alex) Greenspan.

Bud is also survived by 12 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, in-laws Dave Ashbaugh, Patty (Keith) DiVenanzio and Jim Ashbaugh, and several loving cousins.

In addition to his parents, Arthur Ray Price, Sr. and Goldie Mae Price, he was preceded in death by his brother Arthur Ray “Butch” Price, Jr., sister-in-law Peggy Bracken Price and brother-in-law Bill Ashbaugh.

A Celebration of Life and a graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date, yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Harold “Bud” Price to the Knox United Methodist Church, 9724 Route 338, Knox, PA 16232 or the Clarion/Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 (online at cfvna.org/donations.asp)

Online condolences may be sent to Bud’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com .

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.