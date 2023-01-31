Immaculate Conception Parish School Celebrates Catholic Schools Week

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Students at Immaculate Conception Parish School in Clarion Borough are celebrating Catholic Schools Week with special activities and speakers this week.

(Photo above from left to right: Immaculate Conception Parish School students Channing Reagon, Cameron Iseler, Blaise Sliesher, Hayden Nickerson, and Caleb Eisenman.)

As a culmination of the celebration, graduating sixth-grade students and the student council will present five brand-new books to the Clarion Free Library on Friday, February 3rd. Each book will be personally dedicated by one of the graduating sixth graders.

Catholic Schools Week was started in 1974 as an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs all week, which in 2023 is January 29 to February 4.

The theme for National Catholic Schools Week 2023 is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”

According to the school’s website, Catholic Schools Week will include, a book fair, a “World Walk Around China,” a spelling bee, a talent show, a felt mosaic cross for patients at the Clarion Cancer Center, and a visit to the Pearce Planetarium.

Guest speakers will include Sisters Tina and Marion from the Catholic Rural Ministry.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.