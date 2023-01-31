 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Immaculate Conception Parish School Celebrates Catholic Schools Week

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Immaculate Conception Parish School Book DonationCLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Students at Immaculate Conception Parish School in Clarion Borough are celebrating Catholic Schools Week with special activities and speakers this week.

(Photo above from left to right: Immaculate Conception Parish School students Channing Reagon, Cameron Iseler, Blaise Sliesher, Hayden Nickerson, and Caleb Eisenman.)

As a culmination of the celebration, graduating sixth-grade students and the student council will present five brand-new books to the Clarion Free Library on Friday, February 3rd. Each book will be personally dedicated by one of the graduating sixth graders.

Catholic Schools Week was started in 1974 as an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs all week, which in 2023 is January 29 to February 4.

The theme for National Catholic Schools Week 2023 is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”

According to the school’s website, Catholic Schools Week will include, a book fair, a “World Walk Around China,” a spelling bee, a talent show, a felt mosaic cross for patients at the Clarion Cancer Center, and a visit to the Pearce Planetarium.

Guest speakers will include Sisters Tina and Marion from the Catholic Rural Ministry.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.