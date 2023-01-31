 

Joseph A. Curran, Jr.

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-VTmqbIhEqmPzJoseph A. Curran, Jr., of Oil City, passed away at the age of 84 due to an extended illness, on January 29, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family and friends.

Born in Oil City on May 29, 1938, he was the son of the late Joseph A. Curran, Sr. and Edith G. Robbins Curran.

He was a 1956 graduate of St. Joseph High School and then attended Williamsport Technical School.

Joe served in the U.S. Navy from September of 1959 to January of 1966, serving on the USS Mississinewa mainly in the Mediterranean Sea.

He was honorably discharged after six and a half years of service.

He enjoyed painting acrylic landscapes and was an American Classic Car lover who collected Cougars.

Joe loved the time with his family camping, fishing, and traveling the world with his beloved wife.

On August 10, 1974, he married the former Jennifer Leigh Weiser, who survives. They shared 48 years of marriage together.

In addition to his wife Jennifer, also surviving are three children, a daughter, Deborah Curran of Oil City, a son, Jason Curran of Las Vegas, and a daughter, Megan Curran James of Erie; three grandchildren, Millissa Rogers and her husband Jayson of Pittsburgh, Devin Curran and his wife Nicole of Pittsburgh, and Alexis McClure and husband Tyler of Jacksonville, NC; and 12 great grandchildren.

Also surviving is a sister Judith Wenner of Mercer, and two brothers, brother Jerry Curran and significant other Julie and Patrick Curran and his wife Cindy both of Oil City; and many nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, preceding Joe in death two grandchildren, Joshua Perry and Danielle Curran Redburn, and two brothers and sisters-in-law, John Curran and his wife, Karen, and James Curran and his wife, Carolyn.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 1, from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Morrison Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held the following day, Thursday, February 2, at the Morrison Funeral Home, at 3 pm, with an hour of visitation before the service.

Full military honors will be accorded by the VETS Honor Guard at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.

A gathering will be held at the Reno Volunteer Fire Hall Social Center after the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AsercaCare Hospice at Amedisys Foundation, 12664 US-19, Unit 1A, Waterford, PA 16441.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

