Linda Henderson, age 65, of Franklin, left this world to ascend into the arms of her dear mother after an extended illness in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Linda was born in Franklin on August 1st, 1957.

A 1975 graduate of Franklin High School, Linda attended Slippery Rock University, where she managed the campus radio station, WSRU.

She then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where she continued to apply her skills in radio broadcasting as an on-air personality on the Armed Forces Radio and Television Service.

She served in Greenland, Spain, and eventually in Washington State, during which time she received several commendations and promotions.

During her Armed Forces Radio career, Linda interviewed several popular performers of the day.

After her service in the Air Force, she returned to Pennsylvania and began a long career in video production, working on several projects in the Chambersburg area for National Public Radio.

She began teaching video production, and continued teaching when she returned to western Pennsylvania, where she taught at the Harry T. Kerr Technology Center in Titusville.

She then began a career and eventually retired from Joy Mining Machinery/Joy Global, where she managed the media facility of the Customer Training Department.

During her time at Joy, Linda traveled to many places around the world shooting video for training purposes; she often found herself deep underground with the coal mining machinery, and her travels took her to places like Australia and China.

As she entered retirement, Linda was the catalyst for a local grassroots music movement called Front Porch Folk, which consisted of a band of fellow musicians who performed folk music at local events and nursing homes, often playing instruments they built themselves. Linda soon began teaching classes on building homemade instruments such as canjos and cigar box guitars, and she, along with the help of her partner and other friends, opened the Front Porch Music Store in Franklin, where a team of instructors taught, and continue to teach, students of all ages how to play various instruments, and partnership programs were developed within the local schools.

The number of lives touched by Linda’s generosity and positive energy can never be measured, and she will be greatly missed by all those lives she touched. Her legacy will live on for generations to come.

Throughout her childhood, Linda enjoyed family trips around the country, often to places like Cape Hatteras, state parks, and various western National Parks, camping along the way.

She enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, fishing, canoeing, and many other outdoor activities. During high school, she excelled in basketball, volleyball, and track.

Throughout her adult life, she continued to enjoy camping, traveling, and kayaking.

Linda was a very spiritual person, attended services at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Erie, and in 2014 wrote and published the book Find Your Spirit: One Woman’s Spiritual Journey (In Search of Spiritual Truth).

Her passion for writing and expressing her views of the world around her moved her to keep a blog for many years that can be seen at lindaunderground.blogspot.com.

Linda is survived by her brother, Mike Henderson of Titusville; stepsister Trish Beers of Franklin; stepsister Laurie Hawkins of Greer, South Carolina; stepsister Rhonda Luke of Grand Valley, Pennsylvania; stepsister Alice Dennis of Lexington, South Carolina; and her stepmother Marilyn Henderson of Lexington, South Carolina.

A special mention has been requested of her close friend and caregiver Sam DeSanto, Jr., who was always there for her when she needed him.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families, and her extended family of friends too numerous to list.

Linda was preceded in death by her father Eugene Henderson and her mother Barbara Jean (Hawkins) Henderson.

There will be no visitation, but a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Two Mile Run County Park nature lodge at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

