Nancy L. Reed

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-GOfcE6lkXSNancy L. Reed, 85, of Shippenville, often known to many as Nance, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, January 28, 2022 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 3, 1937 in Clarion County; daughter of the late Bruce and Lydia Wagner Bouch.

Nancy was a 1956 graduate of Clarion Area High School.

She was the head maid for Rhea’s Motel in her younger years and made many friends and acquaintances during her time there.

Nancy will always be remembered by all that knew her.

She was a member of the Rod and Gun Club in Knox.

Nancy was an avid animal lover and would do anything to help any animal in need.

She helped many animal charity programs all over the United States through support and donation throughout her life.

Nancy found peace in her religion and faith in Jesus.

She enjoyed attending church at the Shippenville United Methodist Church and loved seeing her friends and Pastor Ketner there.

Nancy also loved all crafts, watching scary movies and “Gone with the Wind”, collecting miniature shoes and playing with her beloved cat, Inky.

She is survived by her son, Jason Reed and his fiancé, Megan Zafuto, and her brother, Bruce “Ed” Bouch, all of Shippenville.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Shippenville United Methodist Church with Rev. Steve Ketner presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Nancy’s honor to a local animal shelter of one’s choice.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


