Police Release Details of I-80 Tractor-Trailer Crash in Scrubgrass Township

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police,Car,Lights,At,Night,City,Street.,Red,And,BlueSCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Monday, January 30, this crash happened on Interstate 80 East, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, around 8:37 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25.

Police say a 2008 Freightliner Semi Truck operated by 51-year-old William W. Vasquez, of Los Angeles, Ca., crossed both lanes of travel before leaving the roadway.

The semi rotated to the side of the trailer and came to final rest facing west.

Vasquez was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Vasquez was charged with a traffic violation.


