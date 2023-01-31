Police Seeking Information on Route 257 Hit-and-Run Crash

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:38 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say an unknown vehicle struck the rear end of a 2015 Ford Explorer operated by 63-year-old Pamela J. Keverline, of Venus, and then fled the scene.

It is believed that the unknown vehicle has damage to the front end of the front bumper as a piece of a clip was recovered.

Keverline was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596 and refer to PS23-112457.

