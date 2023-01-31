Richard Eugene Kelley, age 91, of Burbank, California passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Richard was born to David and Viola Kelley of Oil City, PA, on November 17, 1931, the second of three children.

As a child, Richard was involved in Boy Scouts.

In high school he was on the Student Council, served as managing editor of the school newspaper, and was in the Debate and Spanish clubs.

After graduating from Oil City High School in 1949, Richard joined the Navy and served on the USS Basilone DD-824 during the Korean War.

He enrolled at Pennsylvania State University after leaving the service and married Catherine (Kate) Brown, with whom he had four children.

He graduated from Penn State in 1957 with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering.

Richard’s first job out of college took him first to Cincinnati, OH, and then to Lockport, NY.

In 1963 Richard took a job with Univac and moved the family to California.

During his 31 years with the company he worked on many government contracts in conjunction with the U.S. and Japanese Navies.

It was while working at Sperry Rand-Univac in Valencia, CA that he met and eventually married his second wife, Sandra (Sandy) Rosker.

Upon retirement from the Univac in 1994, he and Sandy became co-owners of the Cat Hotel in Burbank.

Their luxury cat hotel was written up in several pet magazines.

They won Cat Fancy’s “Best in the Country” award, the Best of LA award, the LA Best of the Best award, and caught the attention of Jay Leno, who not only boarded his cat there, but also interviewed Sandy for The Tonight Show.

In 2007, they decided it was time to retire and sold the Cat Hotel.

Richard was a lifelong learner. He enjoyed studying history, politics, science and culture. He was a bit of an etymologist and had an extensive vocabulary.

He could often be found working on a crossword puzzle.

In his younger days, he enjoyed bowling and golfing.

At the age of 84, he took up piano.

He also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reminiscing, and watching Penn State and Navy football games.

Richard was a witty, patient, kind and generous man.

It made him happy to be able to help out friends and family in need, and he donated to several charities.

Richard is survived by his daughter Sandra (Brian) Wilcher, sons Christopher (Lauren) and Kevin (Mary) Kelley, son-in-law Rick Padilla, nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and his “puppy” Jonah.

In addition, he is survived by his sisters Helen Hale, of Oil City, PA, and Nancy Foster, of Las Vegas, NV, a niece and five nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his second wife Sandra, his daughter Cynthia Padilla, and his former wife Catherine.

He will be forever in our hearts, forever missed… until we meet again!

