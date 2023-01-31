SPONSORED: Regenerative Skincare Options Now Available At Spine & Extremities Center
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Regenerative skincare options are now available at Spine & Extremities Center in Clarion.
Increase the skin’s cell turnover rate, bring new skin cells to the surface, and reduce signs of fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and clear breakouts with medical-grade skincare.
“We are excited to add these services to our practice and give the community an option for regenerative skincare,” patient care coordinator, Lindsay said.
“With the addition of Doug to our team, we have had many requests for skincare options.”
Doug Larrow is dual licensed as a massage therapist and esthetician. He has been a provider in the area of skincare and massage for over 12 years. He joined the team at Spine & Extremities Center in September of 2022.
“There are a lot of skin-care companies out there. I wanted to ensure we were bringing the best to our area,” Lindsay said.
Spine & Extremities Center is now a provider for PCA SKIN® the leader in chemical peels with more than 25 years of formulating the best and most innovative professional treatments in the industry. Until now, residents in the area would have had to travel to Pittsburgh to receive treatment with PCA SKIN® skincare.
“Since we are primarily a regenerative medical practice, I wanted to stay away from the basic spa-type facial treatments. There is nothing wrong with basic facials. I just felt most people could achieve those results with home skincare regimens,” Lindsay explained.
“I wanted to bring a professional service and skin care line that is going to correct and regenerate the skin, which is exactly what PCA SKIN® skincare products are designed to do.”
Spine & Extremities Center is now booking appointments for facials, chemical peels, and Dermaplane treatments and will be expanding further regenerative skincare options this spring. Pricing ranges from $85.00 to $265.00, depending on the treatment, and there are package options to buy three and get one free.
Download the Spine & Extremities app or call the office at 814-227-5855 to schedule an appointment.
Available options by appointment:
Monday: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday; 10:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Thursday: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spine-extremities-center/id1590117359?ign-itsct=apps_box_link&ign-itscg=30200
Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fitnessmobileapps.spineandextremetiescenter&hl=en
More information can be found on their website at www.spineandextremitiescenter.com.
