State Police Calls: 15-Year-Old Tionesta Girl Victim in Corruption of Minors Case

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

15-Year-Old Tionesta Girl Victim in Corruption of Minors Case

PSP Marienville are investigating an incident in which a known suspect may have corrupted a known juvenile.

According to a release issued on Monday, January 30, the incident happened on German Hill Road, in Green Township, Forest County, sometime between 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, and 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11.

Police say the victim is a 15-year-old Tionesta female.

DUI in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2019 Ford F250 Supercab pickup for numerous traffic violations near State Route 66 and Nash Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County, around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 29.

Police say it was determined the operator—a 39-year-old Beaver Falls man—was under the influence of alcohol.

The operator was transported to Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

