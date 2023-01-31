Who’s Hiring in Clarion County
A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.
FEATURED JOBS
Full-Time Laborer
J&J Feeds and Needs
J&J Feeds and Needs currently has an opening for a Full-Time Laborer at their Brookville location.
Job duties (but not limited to):
Bagging/stacking feed
Loading/unloading trucks
Sweeping floors
Loading for customers
Please contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 for more information or stop by 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 for an application.
Unit Chef
Laurelbrooke Personal Care
Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has openings for a Unit Chef.
Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community by preparing and cooking quality meals?
Do you want a better quality of life or work/life balance? Work in Senior Living at Laurelbrooke Personal Care!
Position: Unit Chef
The role at a glance:
Laurelbrook is looking to add an experienced, motivated Unit Chef to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA. As a floating chef, you will have the opportunity to supervise and participate in the preparation of meals for various locations as assigned.
What you’ll be doing:
- Planning, organizing, and supervising culinary operations of retail and catering services
- Planning menus based on various factors, such as market trends, customer preferences, and nutritional considerations
- Conferring with district managers or other departments regarding daily aspects of dining service
- Directing and coordinating the work of kitchen staff
- Other tasks as assigned
Must-haves:
- Certification by a recognized culinary institution or an equivalent combination of education and experience
- Ability to travel up to 75% of the time
- At least three years experience in culinary management
- Strong leadership and communication skills
Nice-to-haves:
- At least one year experience in a similar role
Where you’ll be working:
- Laurelbrooke Assisted Living
Laurelbrooke Personal Care
133 Laurelbrooke Drive
Brookville, PA 15825
For more information please call: 814-849-0494 or email: [email protected]
Click or Scan the QR code below to apply:
Cura Hospitality is an equal-opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.
Warehouse/Yard Person
Francis J. Palo, Inc.
Francis J. Palo, Inc. a Clarion based construction company is accepting applications/resumes for a full time Warehouse/Yard Person.
This position will be responsible for loading and unloading trucks as well as some local deliveries in non cdl vehicles.
Operation of Forklifts is required.
This position is dayshift Monday – Friday with a competitive compensation and benefits package.
Applicants can fill out an application at 309 South 4th Ave, Clarion, PA 16214.
E-mail resumes to [email protected] or mail to P.O. Box 368, Clarion, PA 16214.
Francis J. Palo, Inc is an equal opportunity employer.
Mental Health Aide
Abraxas
Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides for Overnight Monitoring Shifts (11PM-7AM) at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.
In this role, you will monitor adolescent clients and ensure Program Security during sleeping hours as you help BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
Seeking Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Residential Support Staff, Childcare Workers, and Healthcare Aides this overnight job opportunity might interest you!
Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in our Workforce Development Training Program for our students.
To Apply; Text MHA1 to 412-912-2012
Wage: From $15.00 per hour – $18.54 per hour
Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus
Summary:
The primary function of the Mental Health Aide is to supervise clients with chronic or acute mental disorders during their sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security.
About Abraxas:
Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.
Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.
For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply on here also.
Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!
Mental Health Worker
Abraxas
Abraxas I is Hiring Mental Health Workers to work directly with adolescents at their residential mental health program, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.
Team members are dedicated and passionate individuals that are committed to inspiring positive change in the lives of adolescents with emotional and behavioral challenges. We are recruiting for multiple positions and all shifts, and we would welcome you to be part of our awesome team!
As a Mental Health Worker, you will be part of a team providing medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. In this position, you will provide direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.
To Apply: text MHW to 412-912-2012
Wage: From $16.84 an hour – $23.87 an hour
Bonus (if applicable): $5,000 Sign On Bonus
Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*
Shift: Days and Evenings
About Abraxas:
Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.
Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.
For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply here.
Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!
Behavioral Health Counselor
UPMC Northwest, Seneca
UPMC Northwest currently has opening for a Behavioral Health Counselor in Seneca
Job ID: 185283388
Status: Full-Time
Regular/Temporary: Regular
Hours: Primarily Day Shift role (typically no weekends)
Shift: Day Job
Facility: UPMC Northwest
Department: Behavioral Health Inpat
Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346
Union Position: No
Salary Range: $19.47 to $31.19 per hour
Current UPMC employees must apply in HR Direct.
All others click HERE to apply.
Behavioral Health Counselor Responsibilities:
- Demonstrate knowledge of behavior support techniques and skills to aid in the development of individualized behavior plans.
- Assist with care coordination as needed to ensure the highest quality of care to clients and families.
Facilitate referrals for other clinical services during treatment and at discharge.
- Demonstrate knowledge of structured clinical assessment tools including specific measures of psychiatric symptomatology, family functioning, and academic achievement with an ability to communicate results and recommended course of treatment to families and other professionals.
- Responsible for paperwork and participates in interagency team meetings.
- Actively participate, coordinate, and liaison with other services.
- Facilitate the resolution of any problematic issue related to service delivery.
- Provide individual and family therapy in a community and/or inpatient/outpatient setting.
- Ensure behavior plans are implemented with fidelity by staff to maximize effectiveness.
- Provide direct care to assigned patients.
- Provide direct clinical supervision to assigned staff.
- Modes of supervision include: individual, group and onsite supervision.
- Treatment team meetings also will be conducted.
- Develop expertise in child/adolescent/adult psychopathology, crisis intervention / de-escalation techniques, and behavioral therapy.
- Conduct ongoing evaluations of behavior plans after implementation to assess if plans need to be updated.
Qualifications
- Masters degree in Psychology; Child Development; Applied Behavior Analysis; Early Intervention; Education; Special Education; Instruction in Learning; Social Work or a related field.
- 1 year of clinical experience preferred
- Knowledge of behavior principles, evaluation and assessment process, as well as application of current version of the DSM preferred
Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:
Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) or Licensed Marriage Family Therapist (LMFT) or Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC) or Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW) preferred.
Behavioral Health Unit Overview:
The Behavioral Health Unit at UPMC Northwest is recognized for the compassionate care, professionalism, and expertise demonstrated by the staff. The leadership team maintains a close working relationship with Western Psychiatric Hospital to offer current developments in both evidence-based knowledge and clinical practice in the field of Behavioral Health Care. The Unit strongly advocates for patients and employs a multidisciplinary approach that addresses patients’ clinical, social, safety, and spiritual needs and promotes achievement of optimal levels of stability, independence, and well-being following discharge.
The unit includes Acute Care & Extended Acute Care (EAC) which permits UPMC team members to work with patients in acute crisis as well as with patients who are here for many weeks. EAC patients work to establish the skills and supports necessary to return to the community with an enhanced ability to succeed and thrive.
Apply today!
UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran
Part-Time Cleaning Person
The Haskell House
The Haskell House, in Clarion, has an opening for a part-time cleaning person.
Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:
- Maintaining a cleaning log
- Sweeping, mopping, dusting, polishing
- Sanitizing tables, chairs, restrooms and other surfaces
- Emptying trash cans
- Replenishing restroom amenities
- Occasional laundry/ironing if needed
Requirements include:
- Availability between the hours of 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
- Attention to detail
- Time management and task efficiency
- Willingness and ability to work with others as a part of a team
- Ability to demonstrate professionalism
Pay rate based on experience.
Interested applicants can email their resume and/or past work experience to [email protected]
Full Time Custodian
Keystone School District
Keystone School District is anticipating a vacancy for a full time custodian position.
Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:
Mr. Michael McCormick
Acting Superintendent
Keystone School District
451 Huston Avenue
Knox, PA 16232
Deadline: February 10, 2023 (Or Until Position is Filled)
Mental Health Services Supervisor
Abraxas
Abraxas currently has an opening for a Residential Treatment Supervisor and Unit Supervisor for their Mental Health program at Abraxas I in Marienville, PA.
At Abraxas, you will be part of a team helping at-risk adolescents BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
Abraxas I (AI) provides adolescent treatment programs for substance abuse, delinquency, and medically necessary mental health services. Their 90 acre campus is nestled in the Allegheny National Forest in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Are you looking to make a meaningful difference in the lives of at-risk youth? They’ve got the job for you!
Salary: $45,000 Annually
Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus
Treatment Supervisor Summary:
In this role, you will manage and direct the activities of the Mental Health treatment unit, including providing supervision to staff assigned to the unit. You will ensure that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed. You will serve as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development.
About Abraxas:
Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.
Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.
For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can also apply here.
Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!
Life Skills Worker II
Abraxas
Abraxas I is hiring Life Skills Workers II to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.
Attention Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Day Care Attendants, Childcare Workers, Residential Healthcare Aides
In this role, you will supervise and interact with clients, teach responsible living skills, and document services as you help BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*
To Apply: Text JOB to 412-912-2012
Wage: From $15.26 per hour – $19.26 per hour
Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus
About Abraxas:
Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.
Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.
For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can also apply here.
Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!
All Positions, Full-Time and Part-Time at Sweet Basil
Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar
Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses, bartenders, servers, cooks, and dishwashers.
Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance.
Applicants must possess the following qualities:
- Friendly and positive attitude
- Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic
- Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment
- Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend
Full-time and part-time positions are available.
No experience is required.
Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254, The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.
Multiple Openings
Wagner Tarps.
Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.
NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, Wagner tarps will pay you to learn the trade!!
Positions are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
On-the-job training, no experience is necessary, you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps.
The positions include a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM. Earn up to an extra $130 a week just for showing up to work!!
The positions also include paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and a Christmas bonus.
Apply in person at:
244 Industrial Park Road
Brookville, PA
Lumber Yard/Delivery Driver
Heeter Lumber Inc.
Heeter Lumber Inc. currently has an opening for an experienced or entry-level full-time Lumber Yard/Delivery Driver in Knox.
They are also accepting part-time applicants.
The Yard/Delivery Driver position will make up to $16.00/hour, depending on experience.
Benefits include:
- 2 weeks (11 days) paid time off scheduled in advance
- employee medical insurance
- 401(K) plan with up to a 3% match
- Paid Life/ADD insurance
- Employee discounts for merchandise
Average work Day:
Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m – 5:00 p.m
Saturday: 7:30 a.m – 12:00 p.m
As an employee you MUST be reliable, punctual, and attentive to safety as you drive delivery trucks to customers.
Responsibilities:
- Greeting and assisting customers
- Load customer orders
- Build loads for delivery and deliver to customer location
- Load, unload, and stock: lumber, building supplies, & hardware
- Operate forklift
- Prepare customer custom cut orders
- Clean and maintain lumber yard and delivery vehicles
- Inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance
- Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions
- Collect and verify delivery instructions
You must have a positive, can-do attitude. Our customer base is largely made up of repeat customers that value the drivers they work with. Your work ethic and standards add value to our customer base and products.
Qualifications:
- Valid driver’s license
- No recent moving or driving violations
- Customer service skills
Application available in store and online:
https://www.heeterlumber.com/careers
Multiple Positions
Primary Health Network
The Primary Health Network, a Federally Qualified Health Center, provides quality primary care services and access to specialty care commensurate with the needs of the people in the communities we serve. Services are offered regardless of age, race, creed, sex, national origin or ability to pay.
Primary Health Network is first in offering quality care and caring to patients in communities. Primary Health Network is a leader among health centers through its commitment to developing innovative programs, new technologies and excellent facilities.
Registered Dental Hygienist (RDH) (Full Time ) – Clarion County
Location and Hours of Position:
The general office hours for this position is 8:30 AM-5:00 PM with some possible early morning and evening hours required. This position is located in our Clarion Dental Office in Clarion, PA.
Education/Experience Requirements
- Registered Dental Hygienist and a minimum of two years’ clinical experience (preferred)
- Graduate of an accredited dental hygiene school
- PA Dental Hygienist license
- Previous FQHC experience (preferred, not required)
- Experience with Electronic Medical Records (EMR), (preferred)
- PA Certification in Radiology (or willingness to obtain)
- Computer Proficient
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Flexibility
Full benefit package to include:
Competitive salary commensurate with experience and yearly bonus potential based on quality and productivity; Eligibility for State & Federal Loan Repayment; FTCA Malpractice Coverage; Flexible scheduling; Vacation/Holiday/CME time off; Health/Dental/Vision Coverage; 403B Retirement Program; Disability & Life Insurance; Relocation Expenses; CME Allowance; Payment of Societal & Membership Dues, License
Receptionist – Front Office Behavioral Health – Clarion County
Part-Time: up to 29 hours per week
Position Overview
The Front Office Assistant is responsible for performing daily clerical activities within the front office and designated areas related to maintaining smooth patient flow and enforcing reimbursement related procedures as they apply to front office.
Location and Hours of Position
The general office hours for this position is Mon-Thur 9.00 AM-2:00 PM (with rotating later Monday), This position is located at our Clarion Behavioral Health office located in Clarion, PA.
Education/Experience Requirements
High school graduate or equivalent AND minimum of one (1) year professional office experience (health care setting preferred)
Additional Job Qualifications/Skills
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Computer proficient (required)
- Must be available to work evening hours, as required.
- Behavioral Health experience preferred
Community Health Worker / Public Health Coordinator – Clarion County
Full-Time
Position Overview
A Community Health Worker is a front line public health worker who is a trusted member of and/ or has unusually close understanding of the community served. This trusting relationship enables the HCW-PC to serve as a liaison/link/intermediary between health/social services and the community to facilitate access to services and improve the quality and cultural competence of service delivery.
A CHW-PC also builds individual and community capacity by increasing the knowledge and self-sufficiency through a range of activities such as outreach, community education, informal counseling, social support and advocacy.
Location and Hours of Position
The general office hours for this position is 8:30 AM-5:00 PM. The position is located in Clarion County.
Compensation
Minimum salary of $36,000 per year. PHN recognizes experience, education and job location when determining wages.
Education/Experience Requirements
- High school diploma, or GED.
- At least 3 years of experience directly related to the duties and responsibilities related to the job.
- Certified Community Health Worker in PA or be willing to work towards it
- Possession of a valid driver’s license
Additional Job Qualifications/Skills
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Ability to work with a wide range of areas in a diverse community
- Creative and analytical thinking
- Computer Skills
Benefits
- Medical/Dental/Vision (Employee and Family plans available, eligible after 60 days)
- Employer Paid Short Term disability
- Employer Paid Life Insurance
- Retirement Plan
- Paid Time Off
- 8 Paid Holidays
- College Savings Plan
- Fitness Center Membership Reimbursement
- ID Shield & Legal Shield
- Volunteer Time off Program
Family CRNP – Clarion County
(Part Time (up to 29 hours per week))
PHN is seeking a part-time family CRNP for the office located in Clarion, PA to provide the full range of out-patient comprehensive medical care to patients from pediatrics through senior citizens. They are looking for an individual who believes in making a difference in their community while working alongside other passionate providers to provide outpatient comprehensive psychiatric care to patients from pediatrics through senior citizens. The nursing staff supports each prescribing professional with gathering all vitals, medication reconciliation, updates to all clinical lists including allergy, directives, diagnosis and other related data. This information is gathered each visit and is prior to you seeing the patient for their evaluation or medication check.
Requirements to include:
Graduate from an accredited School for Nurse Practitioners; Certified as a Registered Family Nurse Practitioner; Current PA License; Current DEA License; Knowledge of Electronic Health Records; Ability to provide quality, comprehensive, continuity of medical care in a compassionate manner with minimum supervision.
Practice Information:
Primary Health Network (PHN) is a Federally Qualified Health Center that is TJC accredited. We are celebrating our 37th year of embracing excellence in healthcare. At Primary Health Network we strive to assist our patients toward a fuller, healthier lifestyle. PHN accepts all patients regardless of their insurance or financial status and offer the sliding fee scale to all income eligible uninsured or underinsured patients based on annual household income along with a 340b drug pricing program.
Full benefit package to include:
Competitive salary commensurate with experience and yearly bonus potential based on quality and productivity; Eligibility for State & Federal Loan Repayment; FTCA Malpractice Coverage; Flexible scheduling; Vacation/Sick/Holiday/CME time off; Health/Dental/Vision Coverage; 403B Retirement Program; Disability & Life Insurance; Relocation Expenses; CME Allowance; Payment of Societal & Membership Dues, License, DEA, etc.
Primary Health Network is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Full-Time MS/HS Special Education Teachers
Riverview Intermediate Unit 6
Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has openings for MS/HS Special Education Teachers in Oil City (at Pathways) and in Tionesta (West Forest).
This is a full-time professional union position (185 days annually) with salary and benefits per the collective bargaining agreement.
Requires valid certification/licensure in PA for Special Education. Acts 24, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances are required.
Experience in Emotional Support preferred. This is a bargaining unit position.
Please send a letter of interest and application materials to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.
All Positions Open
Faller’s Furniture
Faller’s Furniture has moved and is currently hiring for all positions.
Open positions include:
- Sales Staff
- Warehouse Help
- General Support
Stop by Faller’s Furniture at 443 S. 5th Avenue, Clarion to fill out an application and interview on the spot:
Wednesday, January 11th from 10:00 a.m – 2:00 p.m
Friday, January 13th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 14th from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Part-Time Night Custodians
Clarion Area School District
Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for part-time night custodians.
Applicants must possess or be able to obtain all required clearances.
Starting wage is $10.25 per hour with paid sick and personal days.
Send letter of interest to:
Mr. Michael Fagley, Supervisor of Buildings & Grounds
Clarion Area Jr.-Sr. High School
221 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214
Deadline for application is January 25, 2023. E.O.E.
Full-Time Temporary 6th Grade Teacher
Clarion Area School District
he Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for a Full-Time Temporary 6th Grade Teacher.
Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the position of Full-Time Temporary 6th Grade Teacher to begin February 15, 2023.
PA Certification including 6th Grade is required. The position will be full-time temporary and salary will be commensurate with education and experience in accordance with the Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Applications as well as resume and cover letter from qualified persons interested can be submitted electronically to:
[email protected]
or mailed to Attn:
Dr. Joseph Carrico
221 Liberty Street, Clarion PA 16214.
The successful candidate will be required to provide the necessary clearances and documents such as but not limited to:
- Act 24/82 Form PDE 6004
- Act 34 PSP Criminal Record Check
- Act 114 FBI Criminal History Check
- Act 151 Child Abuse clearances
- complete the required Act 168 forms
Applications will be accepted until January 27th or until the position has been filled.
Part-Time Paraprofessional Aide
Clarion Area School District
The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for a Part-Time Paraprofessional Aide.
This will be a school year position, five hours per day.
Experience working with special needs students, teaching certificate, or highly qualified status preferred but not required.
Must be able to obtain Act 34, Act 15, and FBI fingerprint clearances.
Send letter of interest, current resume, and two letters of recommendation to:
Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent
Clarion Area School District
221 Liberty Street
Clarion, PA 16214.
Position is open until it’s filled. E.O.E.
Class A & B CDL Concrete Redi-Mix Drivers
Heeter Lumber Inc.
Heeter Lumber Inc. is looking to hire experienced or entry-level full-time Concrete REDI-MIX Drivers at both their New Bethlehem and Sligo locations.
They are also accepting part-time applicants!
REDI-MIX Driver position starts at $22.00/hour, depending on experience. If you have never operated a concrete mixer truck, they will train on-site!!
Heeter Lumber Inc. employee benefits include:
- 2 weeks (11 days) of paid time off scheduled in advance
- employee medical insurance
- a 401(K) plan with up to a 3% match
- paid life/ADD insurance
- employee discounts for merchandise
Also seasonally, while a plant is closed, they will maintain your medical coverage for at least 3 months during a layoff!
AVERAGE DAY OF OUR REDI-MIX TRUCK DRIVERS: MONDAY – FRIDAY 7:00 am- 4:00 pm & SATURDAY 7:00 am- 12:00 pm
As an employee, you MUST be reliable, punctual, and attentive to safety as you drive mixers and deliver concrete to customers.
Your schedule and daily tasks may vary as workloads fluctuate. Concrete jobs can be very early or run later as contractors take advantage of good weather conditions. When concrete demands are low, you have the option of working in the yard at Heeter Lumber, Inc.
You will maintain your truck with regular cleanings, inspections, and service.
You must have a positive, can-do attitude.
You must willingly help at the plant and Heeter Lumber, Inc. stores.
Heeter Lumber’s customer base is largely made up of repeat customers who value the drivers they work with. Your work ethic and standards add value to their customer base and products.
Qualifications:
- Valid commercial driver’s license (CDL)
- Off-road driving skills
- Customer service skills
APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE IN-STORE OR ONLINE:
https://www.heeterlumber.com/careers
RN, LPN, CNA at Presbyterian SeniorCare
Presbyterian SeniorCare
Presbyterian SeniorCare currently has openings for RNs, LPNs, and CNAs at their Oakwood Heights facility in Oil City.
Registered Nurse (RN)- Oil City
Full Time/Part Time/Casual/Premium Weekend, Positions Open for All Shifts, Short Shifts Available
Ask about their sign-on bonus!
***Generous PTO and Employer Paid Short Term Disability for Full Time Employees***
What They Offer at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network:
- Medical, Dental, Vision
- Company paid life insurance for full-time employees
- Employee Referral Bonuses
- Recognition Program
- Free Parking
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Person-centered onboarding
- A rewarding career with an opportunity to make a difference
What They Offer for This Position:
- Flexibility in shifts and schedules
- Generous shift differentials
Position Summary:
- Responsible for the clinical and administrative needs of the neighborhoods
- Coordinates and is accountable for the activities of the nursing neighborhoods
- Implements nursing goals through assessment, planning, organizing, and evaluating nursing interventions
- Motivates and directs nursing personnel to ensure conformity with nursing philosophy and objectives to attain quality resident care
- Supervises Licensed Practical Nurses, Nurse Aides, and support staff
Education and/or Experience:
- Graduate of approved Registered Nurse School of Nursing
- Possession of a valid or pending license issued by the State of Pennsylvania
- Maintains CPR certification per policy
To apply, visit: https://pm.healthcaresource.com/cs/srcare/#/job/3743
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)- Oil City
What They Offer at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network:
- Medical, Dental, Vision
- Company paid life insurance for full-time employees
- Employee Referral Bonuses
- Recognition Program
- Free Parking
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Person-centered onboarding
- A rewarding career with an opportunity to make a difference
What They Offer for This Position:
- Flexibility in shifts and schedules
- Generous shift differentials
Position Summary:
- Responsible for the clinical and administrative needs of the neighborhoods
- Coordinates and is accountable for the activities of the nursing neighborhoods
- Implements nursing goals through assessment, planning, organizing, and evaluating nursing interventions
- Motivates and directs nursing personnel to ensure conformity with nursing philosophy and objectives to attain quality resident care
- Supervises Nurse Aides, and support staff
Education and/or Experience:
- Graduate of approved School of Practical Nursing
- Possession of a valid or pending license issued by the State of Pennsylvania
- Maintains CPR certification per policy
To apply, visit: https://pm.healthcaresource.com/cs/srcare/#/job/7441
Certified Nurse Aide (CNA)- Oil City
Ask about their Sign-On Bonus: Up to $1000!!!
They offer short shifts and flexible scheduling!
What They Offer at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network:
- Medical, Dental, Vision
- Company paid life insurance for full-time employees
- Employee Referral Bonuses
- Recognition Program
- Free Parking
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Person-centered onboarding
- A rewarding career with an opportunity to make a difference
What They Offer for This Position:
- Flexibility in shifts and schedules
- Generous shift differentials
- Ask About their $2,000 Sign-On Bonus for Full-Time and Part-Time Status Employees
Position Summary:
- Helps residents by providing comfort
- Supports daily living needs of the resident such as assisting with personal hygiene and vital sign monitoring
- Able to effectively interact with residents, resident families, and team members
Education and/or Experience
- Must be 18 years of age
- Certificate in good standing with the Nurse Aide Registry
To apply, visit: https://pm.healthcaresource.com/cs/srcare/#/job/3756
Why Presbyterian SeniorCare Network?
We are all about Making Aging Easier®
They are a non-profit, faith-based network of living and care options. Their more than 2,100 employees are privileged to serve the needs of more than 6,500 older adults each year in 10 counties in western PA. Across their accredited, award-winning continuum of living and care options, their mission is to provide the highest quality of care possible.
Why Be a Nurse at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network?
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network creates an atmosphere that allows staff to use their gifts within a full continuum of care. Long Term Care Nursing provides an opportunity to develop the caring relationships many nurses yearn for in addition to maintaining and sustaining clinical expertise. Their Nurses are encouraged to become role models, leaders, and experts in their fields. In addition to leadership, they delight in the opportunity to work with new nurses and be the launching pad for your nursing career! They encourage new graduates and experienced professionals to find their calling with them.
Paraprofessional/Educational Aide Position
Union School District
Union School District is seeking applicants for the position of Paraprofessional/Educational Aide starting immediately.
Basic Function/Purpose:
- To assist, support, and work with teachers, Educational aides, and administration to provide a quality instructional program and improve student goals/achievements.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Maintains a pattern of prompt and regular attendance
- Follows the daily schedule as prescribed and adjusts to work assignments and/or schedule changes
- Work with individual students and/or small groups of students to reinforce learning of material or skills initially introduced and outlined by the teacher
- Provides extra assistance to students with exceptionalities, such as those with physical and/or mental disabilities
- Assists as directed by the supervising teacher in the effort to successfully maintain students with special needs in an integrated setting, as determined by the IEP team
- Assists identified students with transporting materials or supplies as needed. Assists identified students with specific personal and physical needs
- Demonstrates ethical behavior and confidentiality of information about students in school environment and community
- Maintains a cooperative working relationship with Principal, supervising teacher, students, parents, staff and public
- Participates in professional learning activities which align with school improvement goals
- Participates in staff development opportunities provided by the district
- Demonstrates a positive attitude toward work assignment
- Accepts responsibility for the work assigned and accepts constructive criticism
- Demonstrate enthusiasm for working with school-age children
- Possess a positive and motivated attitude
- Willingness to obtain CPR/First Aide
Qualifications:
- High School Diploma
- Preferably have experience with school-age children
For interested applicants, please submit a letter of interest and completed general application with current (dated within 1 year) Act 34, Act 151, and Act 114-FBI fingerprint clearance to:
Dr. John Kimmel, Superintendent
Union School District
354 Baker Street, Ste. 2
Rimersburg, PA 16248
A review of applications will begin immediately, however, they will be accepted until the position is filled.
Applications can be found at https://www.unionsd.net/employment/employment-forms/581-general-employment-application.html
Union School District is an equal opportunity employer.
Direct Care Staff
New Light Inc.
New Light Inc. is currently looking to add Direct Care staff in the Clarion and Dubois area.
The direct care position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program.
- Competitive starting wage: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour
- All shifts available; weekends a must
- Licensed CNA’s needed
- Benefits package
- Paid vacation
- Opportunity for advancement within the company
Interested individuals must be able to obtain a criminal background check free of certain serious violations, a child abuse clearance, and an FBI clearance.
Interested applicants must have a valid driver’s license and a reliable, insured, and registered vehicle.
If interested in a position at New Light Inc. Please contact Heather McHenry at 814-226-6444 extension 103 or email [email protected]
New Light Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.
Many Careers at Clarion Hospital
Clarion Hospital/ Butler Health System
Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.
Download this PDF for a full description of each position.
- Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 3 Full Time
- Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 4 Full Time
- Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – 3 Full Time
- Polysomnographic Tech/EEG Tech – 1 Per Diem
- Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab. – 2 Full Time
- LPN – Med/Surg – 1 Full Time
- Staff Nurse, RN –ED 1 Full Time, 1 Per Diem
- LPN – Rehab/Swing, Per Diem
- Medical Technologist – 2 Full Time
- Dietary Aide – 1 Full Time
- Clerk/Phlebotomist – 2 Full Time
- Ultrasound Tech – 2 Per Diem
- EMT– Full Time
- Nursing Supervisor – 1 Full Time, 1 Per Diem
- Maintenance Supervisor- Full time
- Radiology Tech – Full Time
- CNA /Telemetry Tech – ICU – Per Diem
- Paramedic – 2- Full Time
- Housekeeping Aide – 1 Full Time
- Cardiopulmonary LPN- 1 Full Time
- Payroll Coordinator – Full Time
- CNA/Nursing Aide – Swing/Rehab – 1 Part Time, 1 Per Diem
- Paramedic Supervisor – Full Time
- Central Sterile Technician – 1 Part Time
- Customer Service Liaison – 3 Full Time
- Occupational Health Technician – Per Diem
- Laboratory Courier – Part Time
Excellent benefits package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]
Full-Time Optician
Laurel Eye Clinic
The Laurel Eye Clinic in Brookville has a full-time career opportunity for an outgoing, motivated Optician with excellent customer service skills.
Prior optical or retail sales experience is preferred.
Job duties would include all aspects of patient fit and adjustment for glasses, insurance eligibility verification and interpretation, and inventory management.
The position will be based out of the Brookville office but will provide coverage at other locations as needed. Travel benefits are provided.
Interested candidates may apply online at www.laureleye.com or send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected]
EOE
Multiple Positions at Luton’s Plumbing & Heating
Luton’s Plumbing & Heating
The Luton’s Plumbing and Heating team is growing! They are hiring experienced plumbing technicians. Great pay, great benefits, and a great work environment. $23/hr+, benefits, company vehicle and sign-on bonus for qualified applicants.
Plumber Job Responsibilities:
- Install, repair, and maintain pipes, valves, fittings, drainage systems, and fixtures in commercial and residential structures
- Collaborate with general contractors, electricians, and other construction professionals
- Follow building plans and blueprints
- Respond to, diagnose, and resolve plumbing emergencies
- Perform routine inspections of plumbing and drainage systems
- Keep accurate records of time spent working, description of work performed and materials used
Plumber Qualifications / Skills:
- Skilled in the use of hand and power tools used in the plumbing trade
- Knowledge of building codes, safety regulations, and safety practices
- Ability to read and follow blueprints and rough drawings
- Familiarity with PVC, CPVC, PEX, cast iron, and copper
- Effective oral communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to complete projects unsupervised and unassisted
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Attention to detail and ability to perform multiple tasks simultaneously
- Proficiency in basic mathematics and conversion of measurements
Education and Experience Requirements:
- High school diploma or GED certificate
- 1-3 years experience as a plumber
- Valid driver’s license
- Must have own tools
Apply in person at Luton’s Plumbing and Heating located at 105 N 1st Ave, Clarion, 16214, Pa, or send a resume to [email protected]
Multiple Positions at Brookville Equipment
Brookville Equipment Corporation
Brookville Equipment Corporation currently has several openings in various departments.
Positions Include:
- Electrical Assembler
- Electrical Engineer
- Field Service Technician
- Machinist
- Mechanical Assembler
- Mechanical Engineer
- Painter/Body Mechanic Night Shift
- Parts Sales Technician
- Technical Illustrator
- Welder
These positions are available at their 175 Evans Street, Brookville, PA facility.
For details of each specific position please download/view this .pdf file.
To apply click here: https://secure4.saashr.com/ta/6153800.careers?CareersSearch
Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative, powered transportation solutions for mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation.
If you would like to work for a company that has a long history of producing high-quality products and can provide a positive workplace culture, then BROOKVILLE may have the opportunity you are seeking.
Brookville Equipment Corporation is an equal-opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. They prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, sex, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by Federal, State, and/or Local Laws.
About Brookville Equipment Corporation
Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests, Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars since the 1950s in 2001 and has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). Building upon the company’s 100+ years of rail-mounted vehicle manufacturing experience and nearly two decades of streetcar manufacturing, BROOKVILLE introduced the innovative Liberty Streetcar design in 2012, with the pilot order delivered to Dallas, Texas in 2015. Later in 2015, the Liberty Streetcar onboard energy storage system (OESS) was honored with the LRTA’s Global Light Rail Award for ‘Technical Innovation of the Year.’ Additional Liberty Streetcars are currently in operation for QLINE Detroit, Oklahoma City Streetcar, and The Hop in Milwaukee. The Liberty NXT design is currently on order for Valley Metro’s Tempe Streetcar, Sound Transit’s Line T, and Portland Streetcar.
All Positions- Laurelbrook Personal Care
Laurelbrooke Personal Care
Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has openings for all positions.
Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community by preparing and cooking quality meals?
Do you want a better quality of life or work/life balance?
Work in Senior Living!!
Now hiring for all positions!
Competitive pay based on experience!
Full-Time and Part-Time available!
Join their amazing team and enjoy:
- Weekly Pay!
- Competitive wages
- No late-night shifts!
- Benefits and 401K available
For more information and to apply contact:
Laurelbrooke Personal Care
133 Laurelbrooke Drive
Brookville, PA 15825
814-849-0476
All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions
All Seasons Temporaries Inc.
All Seasons Temporaries Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Clean up Crew
Monday through Thursday
3:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
$16.00 per hour, non-exempt
Duties (But not limited to):
- Sweep and shovel sawdust and debris into convers
- Watch chipper and conveyers to ensure they are running when in use
- Keep chutes and conveyers clear
- Watch levels in chi and sawdust trailers and switch before overflowing
- Work maintenance when needed
- Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings at all times
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre- employment screening
- Steel toed shoes
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Manufacturing Associate:
Monday through Friday
7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
$12.00 per hour
Duties (But not limited to):
- Assemble products or parts and send them to the next step
- Sort products
- Inspect and select finished products
- Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders
- Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding
- Prior grinding experience preferred
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must be reliable
- Must have steel-toed boots
- Must be able to lift, bend, stand, push/pull for the duration of an eight-hour shift
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Part-time Office Assistant
20 hours a week
$12.00 per hour
Franklin location
Duties (But not limited to):
- Answering phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors
- Scheduling and confirming appointments
- Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information
- Creating and maintaining electronic health records
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must have basic computer skills
- Must have good customer service skills
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville
$15.00 to $16.00 per hour
1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt
Job Requirements:
- Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for the duration of the shift
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed boots
- Must have general mathematical skills
- Must abide by all safety protocols
- Understand lockout protocols
- Must be able to work with a team
Duties (but not limited to):
- Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
- Count pieces in stacks
- Tag bundles
- Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
- Clean machines when they are down
- Maintain clean workspaces
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
Mental Health Aide
Abraxas I
Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides for Overnight Monitoring Shifts (11PM-7AM) at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.
In this role, you will monitor adolescent clients and ensure Program Security during sleeping hours as you help BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
Seeking Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Residential Support Staff, Childcare Workers, and Healthcare Aides this overnight job opportunity might interest you!
Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in our Workforce Development Training Program for our students.
To Apply; Text MHA1 to 412-912-2012
Wage: From $15.00 per hour – $18.54 per hour
Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus
Summary:
The primary function of the Mental Health Aide is to supervise clients with chronic or acute mental disorders during their sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security.
About Abraxas:
Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.
Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.
For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply on here also.
Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!
Equipment Mechanic/ Technician
Bobcat of Clarion
Bobcat of Clarion is currently seeking an experienced mechanic to join their team.
This is a full-time position Monday through Friday.
Paid Holidays and a generous benefits package are available.
Pay will be based on experience and skill level.
For more information, please call Human Resources at (716) 372-4063 x 216 or email [email protected]
Sales Associate
Long Shot Ammo and Arms
Long Shot Ammo and Arms, in Fairmount City, currently has an opening for a Sales Associate.
Job Title: Sales Associate
Department: Sales
Reports to: Retail Manager
FLSA Status: Non-Exempt
Store Hours:
Monday-Thursday: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm
Friday: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm
Saturday-Sunday: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Summary of duties and responsibilities:
Sales Associates are responsible for assisting customers in their selection of firearms and accessories that meet their needs for shooting sports and/or personal protection.
Primary duties and responsibilities:
- Maintaining a professional appearance and attitude
- Ask questions and listen to evaluate the needs of each customer
- Recommend the appropriate products
- Up-sell additional accessories based on the customer’s needs and desires
- Maintain merchandise on the sales floor with respect to presentation
- Responsible for accuracy with state and federal background check forms
- Maintain current knowledge of products as well as state and federal firearms laws
- Resolve customer issues and maintain merchandise requirements
- Ability to work with minimum supervision, under pressure, and meet deadlines
- Receiving shipments and working with the Point of Sale Software
Other duties and responsibilities:
- Must be able to work as part of a team
- Perform additional duties as needed
Education:
- High school diploma or equivalent
Skills/Experience:
- Clean background
- At least 21 years of age
- Basic working firearms knowledge
- Precise attention to detail
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to work well and manage duties under pressure
- Ability to interact professionally with customers
- Basic computer skills to include Microsoft Windows operating systems
- Must be willing to work a flexible schedule based on business needs, including evenings, and weekends
Physical Demands:
- Able to lift/move up to 50 lbs
Interest applicants may email a resume to: [email protected]
Mechanical Engineer
Webco Industries
Webco currently has and opening for a Mechanical Engineer.
At Webco They:
Empower Their People with…
- Opportunities for growth
- Promotion from within
- 401(K) Matching
- Paid Holidays & Vacation
Focus and Build on Strengths…
- Education Reimbursement
- Training Opportunities
- Webco U. Courses
- Career Path Plans
Protect First Things Now…
- Health & Wellness Programs
- Health Insurance
- Disability & Life Insurance
- EAP
- Work Life Balance
Create and Capture Value…
- Attendance Bonuses
- Safety Bonuses
- Referral Bonuses
- Longevity Pay
- Profit Sharing
- Retirement Planning
Expect the Best…
- Motivated
- Punctual
- Coachable
- Dependable
- Safety Driven
- 100% Engaged
Dominate Niche Markets…
Through their core values of TRUST and TEAMWORK Webco is North America’s foremost provider of innovative tubing solutions.
Top Duties
- Plans/Designs equipment to improve manufacturing processes
- Provides support to production operation
- Tests all aspects of the mechanical components
- Conducts investigations/analysis toward equipment utilization and operations to meet customer specifications
Qualifications:
Position requirements include working knowledge of:
- Knowledge of Kaizen and Lean Management manufacturing techniques a plus
- Proficient computer skills in MS Office. Computer-assisted design (CAD) proficiency a plus
- Excellent organization and planning skills with the ability to think ahead and plan over a 6-12-month time span and the ability to organize and manage multiple priorities
- Highly motivated, self-driven, individual with a strong desire to succeed and eager to enhance knowledge and skills through on-going education and development
- Must be creative, inquisitive, analytical, and detail-oriented with a mechanical aptitude
- Ability to apply engineering and technical/mechanical knowledge sufficient to render original and ingenious advice or service and make judgements involving engineering problems
- Committed to high standards of integrity, including respect and value for individual team member’s unique talents, skills, and individual qualities
- Ability to quickly learn and work independently, as well as in project team environment
- Excellent oral and written communication skills, including technical writing skills in order to write technical reports, procedures, and manuals for internal documentation
Education and Experience:
- B.S or M.S in Mechanical Engineering or Industrial Engineering
- 5-7 years mechanical engineering design/project experience required
- Steel related experience preferred
Apply NOW to join their family! https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=42314&clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744
Maintenance Tech
Webco Industries
Webco currently has and opening for a Maintenance Tech.
At Webco They:
Empower Their People with…
- Opportunities for growth
- Promotion from within
- 401(K) Matching
- Paid Holidays & Vacation
Focus and Build on Strengths…
- Education Reimbursement
- Training Opportunities
- Webco U. Courses
- Career Path Plans
Protect First Things Now…
- Health & Wellness Programs
- Health Insurance
- Disability & Life Insurance
- EAP
- Work Life Balance
Create and Capture Value…
- Attendance Bonuses
- Safety Bonuses
- Referral Bonuses
- Longevity Pay
- Profit Sharing
- Retirement Planning
Expect the Best…
- Motivated
- Punctual
- Coachable
- Dependable
- Safety Driven
- 100% Engaged
Dominate Niche Markets…
Through their core values of TRUST and TEAMWORK Webco is North America’s foremost provider of innovative tubing solutions.
Skill Sets:
- Electrical Troubleshooting
- Hand/Power Tool Proficiency
- Read and understand drawings/schematics
- Mechanical, Hydraulic, & pneumatic understanding
- Working independently and with a team
Top Duties:
- Repairs/Upgrades to automated equipment
- Troubleshooting automatic equipment
- Preventative Maintenance
- Fabrication
- Equipment Installs
Qualifications:
Position requirements include working knowledge of:
- pneumatics
- hydraulics
- PLCs
- industrial electricity
- basic mechanical skills
- ability to conduct electrical and mechanical troubleshooting
- repair of manufacturing equipment
Must have two years of maintenance experience in an industrial setting or one year of applicable experience with an Associates Degree in Engineering or professional certification.
Apply NOW to join their family! https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=42586&clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744
Treatment Supervisor II
Abraxas I
Abraxas I is currently hiring a Residential Treatment Supervisor II to work with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.
In this role, you will direct activities of a treatment unit and provide supervision of staff. Through leadership and direction, your team will provide the best treatment possible for adolescents and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
To Apply: Text TS2 to 412-912-2012
Salary: From 50,000 Annually (May increase with education/experience)
Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.
Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus
Shift: BOTH Days (7 am- 3 pm) and Evenings (3 pm- 11 pm)
About Abraxas:
Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.
Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.
For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply on here also.
Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!
Line Cook
Vince’s Tavern
Vince’s Tavern currently has an opening for a Line Cook.
This is a part-time position, 20 hours a week, mostly evenings with a possibility of more hours.
Weekends are required.
To apply, stop in at the tavern located at 31729 PA-66, Leeper, PA 16233.
Direct Care Personnel
New Light, Inc.
New Light, Inc. is now accepting applications for Direct Care Personnel.
Are you a compassionate person looking for a great career opportunity?
This position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program.
- Competitive Hourly Wages ($12-$14/hr.)
- Restraint/Restriction free agency
- Weekends are a must!
- Benefits Package Available!
- Open Availability is greatly appreciated!
- Paid vacation!
Opportunity for advancement in the company!
CNAs needed!
All interested individuals may contact the HR Dept. at New Light, Inc., PO Box 761, Clarion, PA 16214, or call 814-226-6444 x103 or email [email protected]
Pre-employment criminal background check must be free of any serious offenses.
New Light, Inc. is an equal-opportunity employer.
Project/Staff Accountant
Francis J. Palo, Inc.
Francis J. Palo, Inc., a Clarion-based construction company, has an immediate career opportunity for a Project/Staff Accountant.
This position will be involved with all aspects of accounting including A/P, A/R, G/L, and Job Costing with a focus on our project billing and costing.
The candidate must have the ability to analyze financial reports and support project managers. A successful candidate will have the ability to balance and organize multiple projects, have good communication skills, and have a strong knowledge of MS Excel, Office, etc. Candidate should be career-oriented and seeking long-term commitment.
Prior Accounting experience is required. 2-4-year post-secondary degree preferred.
Competitive compensation and benefits package.
Equal Opportunity Employer.
E-mail resume and cover letter to [email protected] or mail to P.O. Box 429, Clarion, PA 16214.
Educational Assistants
Riverview Intermediate Unit 6
Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has openings for Educational Assistants at North Clarion and West Forest.
Classroom & Child-Specific Positions available, all full-time positions (184 days/school year) full family medical, dental, vision, benefits, working in Special Education. Requires valid high school diploma and clearances, highly qualified certification preferred (RIU 6 will provide training if needed).
This is a bargaining unit position.
Hours are 7:45 am- 3:15 pm, pay range is $13-20/hour, typically closer to $13 if just starting, it depending on experience, and the benefits package is up to $29,000 annually if full family medical applies.
Please send application information to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.
Application packet may include but is not limited to, a letter of interest, resume, standard job application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications for working with children.
Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.
Assistant Public Defender
County of Clarion
The County of Clarion currently has an opening for an Assistant Public Defender.
POSITION: Assistant Public Defender, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay
DEPARTMENT: Public Defender, Clarion, PA
PAY GRADE: $28.85/hour starting rate
BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective the first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days the first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).
POSTING DATE: Friday, December 9, 2022
DEADLINE TO APPLY: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM
QUALIFICATIONS: Juris Doctorate degree, licensed and admitted to Pennsylvania Bar.
HOW TO APPLY A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.
Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php
OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:
To provide competent legal representation to a wide variety of indigent or otherwise incarcerated criminal defendants at all stages of criminal prosecution in Clarion County.
For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.
HOW TO APPLY
A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.
Applications are available:
- Online by visiting:
www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php
- In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214
- By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.
DEADLINE TO APPLY: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM
CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE
APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.
Judicial Administrative Assistant
County of Clarion
The County of Clarion currently has an opening for a Judicial Administrative Assistant.
POSITION: Judicial Administrative Assistant- Full-Time, 35 hours per week
DEPARTMENT: Magisterial District Judge
PAY GRADE: $14.00/hour starting rate
NUMBER OF POSITIONS AVAILABLE: One (1)
POSTING DATE: Friday, November 09, 2022
DEADLINE TO APPLY: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM
HOW TO APPLY A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.
Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php
OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:
To maintain and coordinate all phases of the clerical/secretarial and bookkeeping duties of the Magisterial District Judge’s Office.
For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.
HOW TO APPLY
A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.
Applications are available:
- Online by visiting:
www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php
- In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214
- By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.
DEADLINE TO APPLY: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM
CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE
APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.
Deputy Clerk of Courts
Clarion County Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts Office
The Clarion County Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts Office currently has an opening for a Deputy Clerk of Courts.
POSITION: Deputy Clerk of Courts
Full-Time, 75 hours per pay, Teamsters Union Position
DEPARTMENT: Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts
PAY GRADE: Follows CBA Scale – $12.80/hour starting
$13.90/hour after the probationary period
POSTING DATEs: 12/09/2022-12/20/2022
DEADLINE TO APPLY: December 20th, 2022, at 4:00 PM.
OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:
The objective of this position is to serve in a Clerical Support capacity as a Deputy Clerk of Courts with an emphasis on the administrative responsibility involving Juvenile and Children & Youth cases filed within this office. Work includes public contact in accomplishing assignments and effective public relations. The position handles sensitive information requiring strict confidentiality. Assignments are varied in nature and are carried out in accordance with standard clerical practices, procedures, precedents, general work instructions, and any applicable legal standards or regulations.
For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.
HOW TO APPLY
A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.
Applications are available:
- Online by visiting:
www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php
- In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214
- By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.
DEADLINE TO APPLY: December 20th, 2022, at 4:00 PM.
CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE
APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.
Experienced Plumbing Technicians
Luton’s Plumbing and Heating
Luton’s Plumbing and Heating currently has openings for Experienced Plumbing Technicians.
The Luton’s Plumbing and Heating team is growing! They are hiring experienced plumbing technicians. Great pay, great benefits, and a great work environment. $23/hr+, benefits, company vehicle and sign-on bonus for qualified applicants.
Plumber Job Responsibilities:
- Install, repair, and maintain pipes, valves, fittings, drainage systems, and fixtures in commercial and residential structures
- Collaborate with general contractors, electricians, and other construction professionals
- Follow building plans and blueprints
- Respond to, diagnose, and resolve plumbing emergencies
- Perform routine inspections of plumbing and drainage systems
- Keep accurate records of time spent working, description of work performed and materials used
Plumber Qualifications / Skills:
- Skilled in the use of hand and power tools used in the plumbing trade
- Knowledge of building codes, safety regulations, and safety practices
- Ability to read and follow blueprints and rough drawings
- Familiarity with PVC, CPVC, PEX, cast iron, and copper
- Effective oral communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to complete projects unsupervised and unassisted
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Attention to detail and ability to perform multiple tasks simultaneously
- Proficiency in basic mathematics and conversion of measurements
Education and Experience Requirements:
- High school diploma or GED certificate
- 1-3 years experience as a plumber
- Valid driver’s license
- Must have own tools
Apply in person at Luton’s Plumbing and Heating located at 105 N 1st Ave, Clarion, 16214, Pa, or send a resume to [email protected]
HVAC Service Technicians
Luton’s Plumbing and Heating
Luton’s Plumbing and Heating is currently looking for knowledgeable and skilled HVAC Service Technicians.
Applicants should possess a high regard for customer satisfaction and company integrity. Great pay, great benefits, and a great work environment. $23-$35/hr, performance bonuses, benefits, company vehicle, and sign-on bonus up to $5,000 based on experience.
Duties:
- Skilled in installation, repairs, maintenance, and troubleshooting on following, but not limited to gas furnaces, heat pumps, geothermal, air conditioners, and air handling units
- Knowledge and skills to work safely with various types of refrigerant gases, natural gas, and propane
- Knowledge and skills to work safely with various voltages of electricity up to 480 volts 3 phase
- Knowledge and skills to safely braze with a high-temperature torch that may use propane, acetylene, and oxygen
- Knowledge and ability to safely work with high-pressure nitrogen and refrigerants
Physical Requirements:
- Ability to work safely in confined spaces such as attics, basements, closets, and crawl spaces
- Ability to work safely at elevated heights such as rooftops, ceilings and ladders
- Ability to work in extreme hot and cold temperatures
- Ability to bend, crawl, stoop, stretch, and reach
- Ability to walk on uneven surfaces
- Ability to work off a ladder, sometimes at heights
- Ability to safely lift up to 40 pounds
License and Education Requirements:
- High School Diploma
- EPA certified
Job Type: Full-time
Pay: $23.00 – $35.00 per hour
Benefits:
- 401(k)
- 401(k) matching
- Flexible schedule
- Health insurance
- Paid time off
Experience:
HVAC: 1 year (Preferred)
License/Certification:
- EPA Type II (Preferred)
- Valid Drivers Licence
Apply in person at Luton’s Plumbing and Heating located at 105 N 1st Ave, Clarion, 16214, PA, or send a resume to [email protected]
Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate
Zacherl Motor Truck Sales
Family-owned since 1940, Zacherl Motor Truck Sales needs you as their Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate!
How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you? How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family? How about a company that treats you like a member of their family? If that sounds good, keep reading…
Join the Parts Sales team at Zacherl Motor Truck Sales in Clarion! In business since 1940, they are looking for motivated and energetic people to help them continue to grow and improve their parts department and their dealership. Growth in parts sales is a goal of theirs, so they are adding another Outside Sales and Delivery Associate. This position will be full time and permanent. Zacherl Motor’s facility is just North of Interstate 80, exit 64 in Clarion, PA at 795 Greenville Pike.
Zacherl Motor Truck Sales started in 1940 as a family business and continues to operate as a family business 82 years later. They offer great benefits and an engaged, exciting and enjoyable working atmosphere. Their employee benefits package includes major medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, a 401k retirement plan with dollar for dollar match up to 4% of your gross pay, paid vacation after just 3 months of employment, 7 paid holidays each year, flexible hours, overtime pay, and paid work uniforms. They also have a compensation plan in place if you choose your medical insurance coverage elsewhere (from a spouse for example) if you do not need insurance through the company.
Their parts associates earn hourly pay and commission pay on parts sales with commission for team success and individual sales commission as well. The hourly pay range depends upon experience and the monthly commission pay is based on meeting individual and team sales goals. Pay range is from $32,000 to $60,000 annually, dependent on experience and commissions earned. Continual parts and sales training with them is a must and they help you to earn while you learn. The earning potential is great with your commitment and with thei commission plans and their team-based philosophy.
Extra pay per hour comes with loyalty, teamwork, training and overall experience. They also have an annual profit-sharing bonus.
Call Parts Manager Randy Reinsel at 800-832-8580 today for more information and please fill out a job application under the APPLY button on our website at www.zacherlmotors.com or stop in for a printed application.
Telemetry Nurse – Seneca
UPMC Northwest
UPMC Northwest currently has and opening for a Telemetry Nurse in Seneca.
Telemetry Nurse
Job ID: 220003D1
Status: Full-Time
Regular/Temporary: Regular
Shift: Variable
Facility: UPMC Northwest
Department: 2 North Intermediate Car
Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346
Union Position: No
Salary Range: $27.24 to $38.18 / hour
Description:
JOIN the UPMC Northwest Team in Venango County, PA as a Registered Nurse in the Telemetry Unit with a wide-ranging Benefits package that goes beyond compensation, medical coverage, and savings plans to help you be your best at home and at work.
Sign-On Bonus:
$15,000 for registered nurses with one or more years of experience
$10,000 for New Graduates!
(Candidates hired into a sign-on bonus-eligible role will be asked to make a two-year work commitment)
Responsibilities:
- Demonstrates knowledge of adult learning principles (and/or teaching children if applicable) and applies them in the teaching of patients, families, students, and new staff
- Provides detailed and appropriate teaching to patients and families to effectively guide them through the episode of care as well as transition to another level of care and/or home
- Supports the development of students, new staff, and colleagues, and may serve as a preceptor
- Creates an environment of open dialogue, inquiry and continuous development by asking for feedback and improving practice
- Applies the nursing process within the framework of Relationship Based Care to create a healing environment
- Formulates daily goals and a plan of care for patients that involves the patient as a partner and considers the individual needs of the patient in a holistic manner
- Demonstrates critical thinking in the identification of clinical, social, safety, psychological and spiritual issues for patient care within an episode of care
- Practices solid communication skills, and is able to articulate and translate the patient’s condition to other care providers and to negotiate and make recommendations for changes in patient care and unit practices
- Patient documentation is comprehensive and promotes communication between caregivers
- Creates a caring and compassionate patient-focused experience by building healing relationships with patients, families, and colleagues
- Demonstrates accountability for professional development that improves the quality of professional practice and the quality of patient care
- Actively participates in unit-based shared governance, goal setting, and supports the change and transition process to improve the quality of care and the practice environment
- Serves as a highly engaged and full partner on the care team and responds willingly to care team members needs for assistance and partnership
- Actively participates in department or unit-specific quality improvement efforts
- Takes personal responsibility for improving patient satisfaction with the quality of care and service
- Utilizes research and evidence-based practice to support improvement in clinical care: identifies research issues or articles related to clinical specialty or areas of interest, discusses opportunities for quality improvement at multidisciplinary rounds, and influences patients’ plans of care
Qualifications:
- Demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care and/or interact appropriately to the ages of the patients
- Zero to two years of experience
- BSN preferred (not required)
- Ability to work productively and effectively within a complex environment, handle multiple/changing priorities and specialized equipment
- Good clinical judgment with critical thinking, analytical and problem solving abilities required as related to various aspects of patient care
- Critical thinking skills necessary to exercise and to lead others in the application of the nursing process
- Mobility and visual manual dexterity. Physical stamina for frequent walking, standing, lifting, and positioning of patients
Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:
- Current licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse either in the state where the facility is located or in a state covered by a licensure compact agreement with the state where the facility is located
- CPR is required based on AHA standards that include both a didactic and skills demonstration component within 30 days of hire
- Graduate nurses must complete licensure examination within FOUR MONTHS of hire or within one year of graduation, whichever comes first
- Basic Life Support (BLS)
UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran
COVID-19 Vaccination Information:
Individuals hired into this role must comply with UPMC’s COVID vaccination requirements upon beginning employment with UPMC.
Total Rewards:
More than just competitive pay and benefits, UPMC’s Total Rewards package cares for you in all areas of life — because we believe that you’re at your best when receiving the support you need: professional, personal, financial, and more.
UPMC Values:
At UPMC, they’re driven by shared values that guide their work and keep them accountable to one another. Their Values of Quality & Safety, Dignity & Respect, Caring & Listening, Responsibility & Integrity, Excellence & Innovation play a vital role in creating a cohesive, positive experience for our employees, patients, health plan members, and community. Ready to join them? Apply today by clicking this link.
Production Line Worker
Brookville Glove
Brookville Glove is currently looking for interested applicants for their Production Line position.
Join their team to be a part of a great teamwork environment!
Responsibilities Include:
- Sewing the correct material together to ensure gloves are produced properly
- Identifying marks, errors, or other mistakes on gloves and removing them from production
- Staying within the seam allowance, which is pre-built in the machine to ensure accuracy
- Ensuring needle has a point at all times, and the machine is being maintained properly
- Changing the sewing machines bobbin thread when a replacement is needed, and maintaining a full top thread
- Submitting daily slips of completed glove production
Experience:
- Previous sewing experience preferred, but not required
Physical Demands:
- An employee in this role is required to stand or sit for up to 8 hours
- Also must be able to lift up to and including 50 lbs
- This role works primarily with fingers rather than with the whole hand as in handling
If you are interested and would like more information, please call 814.849.7324.
Marching Band Assistant
Keystone School District
Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Marching Band Assistant.
All interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest, Three Letters of Reference, and Current Clearances to:
Mrs. Kelli McNaughton, High School High Principal
700 Beatty Avenue
Knox, PA 16232
Deadline: Until Position is Filled.
Part-Time Secretary
Rimersburg Borough
Rimersburg Borough is seeking a part-time secretary 16-24 hours/week to assist the Borough Secretary.
This position would provide phone and in-person reception, prepare written and email correspondence, prepare minutes of Council and Authority meetings, assist with the preparation of water/sewer bills, receive and record customer payments, pay borough bills, interact with borough maintenance workers, and other duties as assigned.
Preferred qualifications: Type 45 words per minute; proficient in MS Office Suite including Outlook, Word, and Excel; excellent verbal and written skills; detail oriented; courteous; well-organized; able to handle multiple projects.
Wages and hours are negotiable.
Mail your resume or drop it off at Rimersburg Borough Office, 27 Main St., Rimersburg, PA 16248. You may also email your resume to [email protected] No solicitation, please.
