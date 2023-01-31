Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to [email protected] or call 814-297-8004.

FEATURED JOBS





Full-Time Laborer

J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs currently has an opening for a Full-Time Laborer at their Brookville location.

Job duties (but not limited to):

Bagging/stacking feed

Loading/unloading trucks

Sweeping floors

Loading for customers

Please contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 for more information or stop by 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 for an application.





Unit Chef

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has openings for a Unit Chef.

Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community by preparing and cooking quality meals?

Do you want a better quality of life or work/life balance? Work in Senior Living at Laurelbrooke Personal Care!

Position: Unit Chef

The role at a glance:

Laurelbrook is looking to add an experienced, motivated Unit Chef to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA. As a floating chef, you will have the opportunity to supervise and participate in the preparation of meals for various locations as assigned.

What you’ll be doing:

Planning, organizing, and supervising culinary operations of retail and catering services

Planning menus based on various factors, such as market trends, customer preferences, and nutritional considerations

Conferring with district managers or other departments regarding daily aspects of dining service

Directing and coordinating the work of kitchen staff

Other tasks as assigned

Must-haves:

Certification by a recognized culinary institution or an equivalent combination of education and experience

Ability to travel up to 75% of the time

At least three years experience in culinary management

Strong leadership and communication skills

Nice-to-haves:

At least one year experience in a similar role

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

133 Laurelbrooke Drive

Brookville, PA 15825

For more information please call: 814-849-0494 or email: [email protected]

Click or Scan the QR code below to apply:

Cura Hospitality is an equal-opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.





Food Service Worker

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has openings for a Food Service Worker.

Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community by preparing and cooking quality meals?

Do you want a better quality of life or work/life balance? Work in Senior Living at Laurelbrooke Personal Care!

Position: Food Service Worker

The Role at a glance:

Laurelbrook is looking to add a motivated food service worker to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA. As a food service worker, you will have the opportunity to perform a variety of tasks, learn a variety of skills, and interact with a diverse clientele daily in a fast-paced environment.

What you’ll be doing:

Preparing, serving, and distributing food, and may require working in various areas of the department, such as the tray line, dish room, cafeteria, and storeroom

This list of duties and responsibilities is not all-inclusive and may be expanded to include other duties and responsibilities, as management may deem necessary from time to time

Must-haves:

Must possess strong interpersonal and customer skills

Have excellent attention to detail and service knowledge

Have excellent communication and organization skills

Nice-to-haves:

Prior food service experience is preferred

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

133 Laurelbrooke Drive

Brookville, PA 15825

For more information please call: 814-849-0494 or email: [email protected]

Click or Scan the QR code below to apply:

Cura Hospitality is an equal-opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.





Francis J. Palo, Inc. a Clarion based construction company is accepting applications/resumes for a full time Warehouse/Yard Person.

This position will be responsible for loading and unloading trucks as well as some local deliveries in non cdl vehicles.

Operation of Forklifts is required.

This position is dayshift Monday – Friday with a competitive compensation and benefits package.

Applicants can fill out an application at 309 South 4th Ave, Clarion, PA 16214.

E-mail resumes to [email protected] or mail to P.O. Box 368, Clarion, PA 16214.

Francis J. Palo, Inc is an equal opportunity employer.





Direct Care Staff

New Light Inc.

New Light Inc. is currently looking to add Direct Care staff in the Clarion and Dubois area.

The direct care position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program.

Competitive starting wage: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour.

All shifts available; weekends a must.

Licensed CNA’s needed.

Benefits package.

Paid vacation.

Opportunity for advancement within the company.

Interested individuals must be able to obtain a criminal background check free of certain serious violations, a child abuse clearance, and an FBI clearance.

Interested applicants must have a valid driver’s license, and a reliable, insured, and registered vehicle.

If interested in a position at New Light Inc. Please contact Heather McHenry at 814-226-6444 extension 103 or email [email protected]

New Light Inc. is an equal-opportunity employer.





Mental Health Aide

Abraxas

Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides for Overnight Monitoring Shifts (11PM-7AM) at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

In this role, you will monitor adolescent clients and ensure Program Security during sleeping hours as you help BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Seeking Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Residential Support Staff, Childcare Workers, and Healthcare Aides this overnight job opportunity might interest you!

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in our Workforce Development Training Program for our students.

To Apply; Text MHA1 to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $15.00 per hour – $18.54 per hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Aide is to supervise clients with chronic or acute mental disorders during their sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security.

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply on here also.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Mental Health Worker

Abraxas

Abraxas I is Hiring Mental Health Workers to work directly with adolescents at their residential mental health program, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Team members are dedicated and passionate individuals that are committed to inspiring positive change in the lives of adolescents with emotional and behavioral challenges. We are recruiting for multiple positions and all shifts, and we would welcome you to be part of our awesome team!

As a Mental Health Worker, you will be part of a team providing medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. In this position, you will provide direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

To Apply: text MHW to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $16.84 an hour – $23.87 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

Shift: Days and Evenings

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply here.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Behavioral Health Counselor

UPMC Northwest, Seneca

UPMC Northwest currently has opening for a Behavioral Health Counselor in Seneca

Job ID: 185283388

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

Hours: Primarily Day Shift role (typically no weekends)

Shift: Day Job

Facility: UPMC Northwest

Department: Behavioral Health Inpat

Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346

Union Position: No

Salary Range: $19.47 to $31.19 per hour

Current UPMC employees must apply in HR Direct.

All others click HERE to apply.

Behavioral Health Counselor Responsibilities:

Demonstrate knowledge of behavior support techniques and skills to aid in the development of individualized behavior plans.

Assist with care coordination as needed to ensure the highest quality of care to clients and families.

Facilitate referrals for other clinical services during treatment and at discharge.

Facilitate referrals for other clinical services during treatment and at discharge. Demonstrate knowledge of structured clinical assessment tools including specific measures of psychiatric symptomatology, family functioning, and academic achievement with an ability to communicate results and recommended course of treatment to families and other professionals.

Responsible for paperwork and participates in interagency team meetings.

Actively participate, coordinate, and liaison with other services.

Facilitate the resolution of any problematic issue related to service delivery.

Provide individual and family therapy in a community and/or inpatient/outpatient setting.

Ensure behavior plans are implemented with fidelity by staff to maximize effectiveness.

Provide direct care to assigned patients.

Provide direct clinical supervision to assigned staff.

Modes of supervision include: individual, group and onsite supervision.

Treatment team meetings also will be conducted.

Develop expertise in child/adolescent/adult psychopathology, crisis intervention / de-escalation techniques, and behavioral therapy.

Conduct ongoing evaluations of behavior plans after implementation to assess if plans need to be updated.

Qualifications

Masters degree in Psychology; Child Development; Applied Behavior Analysis; Early Intervention; Education; Special Education; Instruction in Learning; Social Work or a related field.

1 year of clinical experience preferred

Knowledge of behavior principles, evaluation and assessment process, as well as application of current version of the DSM preferred

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) or Licensed Marriage Family Therapist (LMFT) or Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC) or Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW) preferred.

Behavioral Health Unit Overview:

The Behavioral Health Unit at UPMC Northwest is recognized for the compassionate care, professionalism, and expertise demonstrated by the staff. The leadership team maintains a close working relationship with Western Psychiatric Hospital to offer current developments in both evidence-based knowledge and clinical practice in the field of Behavioral Health Care. The Unit strongly advocates for patients and employs a multidisciplinary approach that addresses patients’ clinical, social, safety, and spiritual needs and promotes achievement of optimal levels of stability, independence, and well-being following discharge.

The unit includes Acute Care & Extended Acute Care (EAC) which permits UPMC team members to work with patients in acute crisis as well as with patients who are here for many weeks. EAC patients work to establish the skills and supports necessary to return to the community with an enhanced ability to succeed and thrive.

Apply today!

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran





Part-Time Cleaning Person

The Haskell House

The Haskell House, in Clarion, has an opening for a part-time cleaning person.

Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:

Maintaining a cleaning log

Sweeping, mopping, dusting, polishing

Sanitizing tables, chairs, restrooms and other surfaces

Emptying trash cans

Replenishing restroom amenities

Occasional laundry/ironing if needed

Requirements include:

Availability between the hours of 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Attention to detail

Time management and task efficiency

Willingness and ability to work with others as a part of a team

Ability to demonstrate professionalism

Pay rate based on experience.

Interested applicants can email their resume and/or past work experience to [email protected]





Full Time Custodian

Keystone School District

Keystone School District is anticipating a vacancy for a full time custodian position.

Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick

Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: February 10, 2023 (Or Until Position is Filled)





Mental Health Services Supervisor

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Residential Treatment Supervisor and Unit Supervisor for their Mental Health program at Abraxas I in Marienville, PA.

At Abraxas, you will be part of a team helping at-risk adolescents BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Abraxas I (AI) provides adolescent treatment programs for substance abuse, delinquency, and medically necessary mental health services. Their 90 acre campus is nestled in the Allegheny National Forest in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Are you looking to make a meaningful difference in the lives of at-risk youth? They’ve got the job for you!

Salary: $45,000 Annually

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Treatment Supervisor Summary:

In this role, you will manage and direct the activities of the Mental Health treatment unit, including providing supervision to staff assigned to the unit. You will ensure that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed. You will serve as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development.

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can also apply here.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales

Family-owned since 1940, Zacherl Motor Truck Sales needs you as their Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate!

How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you? How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family? How about a company that treats you like a member of their family? If that sounds good, keep reading…

Join the Parts Sales team at Zacherl Motor Truck Sales in Clarion! In business since 1940, they are looking for motivated and energetic people to help them continue to grow and improve their parts department and their dealership. Growth in parts sales is a goal of theirs, so they are adding another Outside Sales and Delivery Associate. This position will be full time and permanent. Zacherl Motor’s facility is just North of Interstate 80, exit 64 in Clarion, PA at 795 Greenville Pike.

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales started in 1940 as a family business and continues to operate as a family business 82 years later. They offer great benefits and an engaged, exciting and enjoyable working atmosphere. Their employee benefits package includes major medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, a 401k retirement plan with dollar for dollar match up to 4% of your gross pay, paid vacation after just 3 months of employment, 7 paid holidays each year, flexible hours, overtime pay, and paid work uniforms. They also have a compensation plan in place if you choose your medical insurance coverage elsewhere (from a spouse for example) if you do not need insurance through the company.

Their parts associates earn hourly pay and commission pay on parts sales with commission for team success and individual sales commission as well. The hourly pay range depends upon experience and the monthly commission pay is based on meeting individual and team sales goals. Pay range is from $32,000 to $60,000 annually, dependent on experience and commissions earned. Continual parts and sales training with them is a must and they help you to earn while you learn. The earning potential is great with your commitment and with thei commission plans and their team-based philosophy.

Extra pay per hour comes with loyalty, teamwork, training and overall experience. They also have an annual profit-sharing bonus.

Call Parts Manager Randy Reinsel at 800-832-8580 today for more information and please fill out a job application under the APPLY button on our website at www.zacherlmotors.com or stop in for a printed application.





Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas

Abraxas I is hiring Life Skills Workers II to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Attention Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Day Care Attendants, Childcare Workers, Residential Healthcare Aides

In this role, you will supervise and interact with clients, teach responsible living skills, and document services as you help BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

To Apply: Text JOB to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $15.26 per hour – $19.26 per hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can also apply here.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





All Positions, Full-Time and Part-Time at Sweet Basil

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses, bartenders, servers, cooks, and dishwashers.

Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience is required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254, The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.





Multiple Openings

Wagner Tarps.

Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, Wagner tarps will pay you to learn the trade!!

Positions are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On-the-job training, no experience is necessary, you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps.

The positions include a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM. Earn up to an extra $130 a week just for showing up to work!!

The positions also include paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and a Christmas bonus.

Apply in person at:

244 Industrial Park Road

Brookville, PA





Lumber Yard/Delivery Driver

Heeter Lumber Inc.

Heeter Lumber Inc. currently has an opening for an experienced or entry-level full-time Lumber Yard/Delivery Driver in Knox.

They are also accepting part-time applicants.

The Yard/Delivery Driver position will make up to $16.00/hour, depending on experience.

Benefits include:

2 weeks (11 days) paid time off scheduled in advance

employee medical insurance

401(K) plan with up to a 3% match

Paid Life/ADD insurance

Employee discounts for merchandise

Average work Day:

Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m – 5:00 p.m

Saturday: 7:30 a.m – 12:00 p.m

As an employee you MUST be reliable, punctual, and attentive to safety as you drive delivery trucks to customers.

Responsibilities:

Greeting and assisting customers

Load customer orders

Build loads for delivery and deliver to customer location

Load, unload, and stock: lumber, building supplies, & hardware

Operate forklift

Prepare customer custom cut orders

Clean and maintain lumber yard and delivery vehicles

Inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance

Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions

Collect and verify delivery instructions

You must have a positive, can-do attitude. Our customer base is largely made up of repeat customers that value the drivers they work with. Your work ethic and standards add value to our customer base and products.

Qualifications:

Valid driver’s license

No recent moving or driving violations

Customer service skills

Application available in store and online:

https://www.heeterlumber.com/careers





Multiple Positions

Primary Health Network

The Primary Health Network, a Federally Qualified Health Center, provides quality primary care services and access to specialty care commensurate with the needs of the people in the communities we serve. Services are offered regardless of age, race, creed, sex, national origin or ability to pay.

Primary Health Network is first in offering quality care and caring to patients in communities. Primary Health Network is a leader among health centers through its commitment to developing innovative programs, new technologies and excellent facilities.

Registered Dental Hygienist (RDH) (Full Time ) – Clarion County

Location and Hours of Position:

The general office hours for this position is 8:30 AM-5:00 PM with some possible early morning and evening hours required. This position is located in our Clarion Dental Office in Clarion, PA.

Education/Experience Requirements

Registered Dental Hygienist and a minimum of two years’ clinical experience (preferred)

Graduate of an accredited dental hygiene school

PA Dental Hygienist license

Previous FQHC experience (preferred, not required)

Experience with Electronic Medical Records (EMR), (preferred)

PA Certification in Radiology (or willingness to obtain)

Computer Proficient

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Flexibility

Full benefit package to include:

Competitive salary commensurate with experience and yearly bonus potential based on quality and productivity; Eligibility for State & Federal Loan Repayment; FTCA Malpractice Coverage; Flexible scheduling; Vacation/Holiday/CME time off; Health/Dental/Vision Coverage; 403B Retirement Program; Disability & Life Insurance; Relocation Expenses; CME Allowance; Payment of Societal & Membership Dues, License

Apply Now

Receptionist – Front Office Behavioral Health – Clarion County

Part-Time: up to 29 hours per week

Position Overview

The Front Office Assistant is responsible for performing daily clerical activities within the front office and designated areas related to maintaining smooth patient flow and enforcing reimbursement related procedures as they apply to front office.

Location and Hours of Position

The general office hours for this position is Mon-Thur 9.00 AM-2:00 PM (with rotating later Monday), This position is located at our Clarion Behavioral Health office located in Clarion, PA.

Education/Experience Requirements

High school graduate or equivalent AND minimum of one (1) year professional office experience (health care setting preferred)

Additional Job Qualifications/Skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Computer proficient (required)

Must be available to work evening hours, as required.

Behavioral Health experience preferred

Apply Now

Community Health Worker / Public Health Coordinator – Clarion County

Full-Time

Position Overview

A Community Health Worker is a front line public health worker who is a trusted member of and/ or has unusually close understanding of the community served. This trusting relationship enables the HCW-PC to serve as a liaison/link/intermediary between health/social services and the community to facilitate access to services and improve the quality and cultural competence of service delivery.

A CHW-PC also builds individual and community capacity by increasing the knowledge and self-sufficiency through a range of activities such as outreach, community education, informal counseling, social support and advocacy.

Location and Hours of Position

The general office hours for this position is 8:30 AM-5:00 PM. The position is located in Clarion County.

Compensation

Minimum salary of $36,000 per year. PHN recognizes experience, education and job location when determining wages.

Education/Experience Requirements

High school diploma, or GED.

At least 3 years of experience directly related to the duties and responsibilities related to the job.

Certified Community Health Worker in PA or be willing to work towards it

Possession of a valid driver’s license

Additional Job Qualifications/Skills

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to work with a wide range of areas in a diverse community

Creative and analytical thinking

Computer Skills

Benefits

Medical/Dental/Vision (Employee and Family plans available, eligible after 60 days)

Employer Paid Short Term disability

Employer Paid Life Insurance

Retirement Plan

Paid Time Off

8 Paid Holidays

College Savings Plan

Fitness Center Membership Reimbursement

ID Shield & Legal Shield

Volunteer Time off Program

Apply Now

Family CRNP – Clarion County

(Part Time (up to 29 hours per week))

PHN is seeking a part-time family CRNP for the office located in Clarion, PA to provide the full range of out-patient comprehensive medical care to patients from pediatrics through senior citizens. They are looking for an individual who believes in making a difference in their community while working alongside other passionate providers to provide outpatient comprehensive psychiatric care to patients from pediatrics through senior citizens. The nursing staff supports each prescribing professional with gathering all vitals, medication reconciliation, updates to all clinical lists including allergy, directives, diagnosis and other related data. This information is gathered each visit and is prior to you seeing the patient for their evaluation or medication check.

Requirements to include:

Graduate from an accredited School for Nurse Practitioners; Certified as a Registered Family Nurse Practitioner; Current PA License; Current DEA License; Knowledge of Electronic Health Records; Ability to provide quality, comprehensive, continuity of medical care in a compassionate manner with minimum supervision.

Practice Information:

Primary Health Network (PHN) is a Federally Qualified Health Center that is TJC accredited. We are celebrating our 37th year of embracing excellence in healthcare. At Primary Health Network we strive to assist our patients toward a fuller, healthier lifestyle. PHN accepts all patients regardless of their insurance or financial status and offer the sliding fee scale to all income eligible uninsured or underinsured patients based on annual household income along with a 340b drug pricing program.

Full benefit package to include:

Competitive salary commensurate with experience and yearly bonus potential based on quality and productivity; Eligibility for State & Federal Loan Repayment; FTCA Malpractice Coverage; Flexible scheduling; Vacation/Sick/Holiday/CME time off; Health/Dental/Vision Coverage; 403B Retirement Program; Disability & Life Insurance; Relocation Expenses; CME Allowance; Payment of Societal & Membership Dues, License, DEA, etc.

Apply Now

Primary Health Network is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).





Full-Time MS/HS Special Education Teachers

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has openings for MS/HS Special Education Teachers in Oil City (at Pathways) and in Tionesta (West Forest).

This is a full-time professional union position (185 days annually) with salary and benefits per the collective bargaining agreement.

Requires valid certification/licensure in PA for Special Education. Acts 24, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances are required.

Experience in Emotional Support preferred. This is a bargaining unit position.

Please send a letter of interest and application materials to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.





All Positions Open

Faller’s Furniture

Faller’s Furniture has moved and is currently hiring for all positions.

Open positions include:

Sales Staff

Warehouse Help

General Support

Stop by Faller’s Furniture at 443 S. 5th Avenue, Clarion to fill out an application and interview on the spot:

Wednesday, January 11th from 10:00 a.m – 2:00 p.m

Friday, January 13th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 14th from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.





Part-Time Night Custodians

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for part-time night custodians.

Applicants must possess or be able to obtain all required clearances.

Starting wage is $10.25 per hour with paid sick and personal days.

Send letter of interest to:

Mr. Michael Fagley, Supervisor of Buildings & Grounds

Clarion Area Jr.-Sr. High School

221 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214

Deadline for application is January 25, 2023. E.O.E.





Full-Time Temporary 6th Grade Teacher

Clarion Area School District

he Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for a Full-Time Temporary 6th Grade Teacher.

Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the position of Full-Time Temporary 6th Grade Teacher to begin February 15, 2023.

PA Certification including 6th Grade is required. The position will be full-time temporary and salary will be commensurate with education and experience in accordance with the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Applications as well as resume and cover letter from qualified persons interested can be submitted electronically to:

[email protected]

or mailed to Attn:

Dr. Joseph Carrico

221 Liberty Street, Clarion PA 16214.

The successful candidate will be required to provide the necessary clearances and documents such as but not limited to:

Act 24/82 Form PDE 6004

Act 34 PSP Criminal Record Check

Act 114 FBI Criminal History Check

Act 151 Child Abuse clearances

complete the required Act 168 forms

Applications will be accepted until January 27th or until the position has been filled.





Part-Time Paraprofessional Aide

Clarion Area School District

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for a Part-Time Paraprofessional Aide.

This will be a school year position, five hours per day.

Experience working with special needs students, teaching certificate, or highly qualified status preferred but not required.

Must be able to obtain Act 34, Act 15, and FBI fingerprint clearances.

Send letter of interest, current resume, and two letters of recommendation to:

Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214.

Position is open until it’s filled. E.O.E.





Heeter Lumber Inc. is looking to hire experienced or entry-level full-time Concrete REDI-MIX Drivers at both their New Bethlehem and Sligo locations.

They are also accepting part-time applicants!

REDI-MIX Driver position starts at $22.00/hour, depending on experience. If you have never operated a concrete mixer truck, they will train on-site!!

Heeter Lumber Inc. employee benefits include:

2 weeks (11 days) of paid time off scheduled in advance

employee medical insurance

a 401(K) plan with up to a 3% match

paid life/ADD insurance

employee discounts for merchandise

Also seasonally, while a plant is closed, they will maintain your medical coverage for at least 3 months during a layoff!

AVERAGE DAY OF OUR REDI-MIX TRUCK DRIVERS: MONDAY – FRIDAY 7:00 am- 4:00 pm & SATURDAY 7:00 am- 12:00 pm

As an employee, you MUST be reliable, punctual, and attentive to safety as you drive mixers and deliver concrete to customers.

Your schedule and daily tasks may vary as workloads fluctuate. Concrete jobs can be very early or run later as contractors take advantage of good weather conditions. When concrete demands are low, you have the option of working in the yard at Heeter Lumber, Inc.

You will maintain your truck with regular cleanings, inspections, and service.

You must have a positive, can-do attitude.

You must willingly help at the plant and Heeter Lumber, Inc. stores.

Heeter Lumber’s customer base is largely made up of repeat customers who value the drivers they work with. Your work ethic and standards add value to their customer base and products.

Qualifications:

Valid commercial driver’s license (CDL)

Off-road driving skills

Customer service skills

APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE IN-STORE OR ONLINE:

https://www.heeterlumber.com/careers





Presbyterian SeniorCare currently has openings for RNs, LPNs, and CNAs at their Oakwood Heights facility in Oil City.

Registered Nurse (RN)- Oil City

Full Time/Part Time/Casual/Premium Weekend, Positions Open for All Shifts, Short Shifts Available

Ask about their sign-on bonus!



***This position qualifies for a sign-on bonus of up to $3000!!***

***Generous PTO and Employer Paid Short Term Disability for Full Time Employees***



What They Offer at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network:

Medical, Dental, Vision

Company paid life insurance for full-time employees

Employee Referral Bonuses

Recognition Program

Free Parking

Tuition Reimbursement

Person-centered onboarding

A rewarding career with an opportunity to make a difference

What They Offer for This Position:

Flexibility in shifts and schedules

Generous shift differentials



Position Summary:

Responsible for the clinical and administrative needs of the neighborhoods

Coordinates and is accountable for the activities of the nursing neighborhoods

Implements nursing goals through assessment, planning, organizing, and evaluating nursing interventions

Motivates and directs nursing personnel to ensure conformity with nursing philosophy and objectives to attain quality resident care

Supervises Licensed Practical Nurses, Nurse Aides, and support staff



Education and/or Experience:

Graduate of approved Registered Nurse School of Nursing

Possession of a valid or pending license issued by the State of Pennsylvania

Maintains CPR certification per policy

To apply, visit: https://pm.healthcaresource.com/cs/srcare/#/job/3743

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)- Oil City



What They Offer at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network:

Medical, Dental, Vision

Company paid life insurance for full-time employees

Employee Referral Bonuses

Recognition Program

Free Parking

Tuition Reimbursement

Person-centered onboarding

A rewarding career with an opportunity to make a difference

What They Offer for This Position:

Flexibility in shifts and schedules

Generous shift differentials



Position Summary:

Responsible for the clinical and administrative needs of the neighborhoods

Coordinates and is accountable for the activities of the nursing neighborhoods

Implements nursing goals through assessment, planning, organizing, and evaluating nursing interventions

Motivates and directs nursing personnel to ensure conformity with nursing philosophy and objectives to attain quality resident care

Supervises Nurse Aides, and support staff





Education and/or Experience:

Graduate of approved School of Practical Nursing

Possession of a valid or pending license issued by the State of Pennsylvania

Maintains CPR certification per policy

To apply, visit: https://pm.healthcaresource.com/cs/srcare/#/job/7441

Certified Nurse Aide (CNA)- Oil City

Ask about their Sign-On Bonus: Up to $1000!!!

They offer short shifts and flexible scheduling!



What They Offer at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network:

Medical, Dental, Vision

Company paid life insurance for full-time employees

Employee Referral Bonuses

Recognition Program

Free Parking

Tuition Reimbursement

Person-centered onboarding

A rewarding career with an opportunity to make a difference



What They Offer for This Position:

Flexibility in shifts and schedules

Generous shift differentials

Ask About their $2,000 Sign-On Bonus for Full-Time and Part-Time Status Employees



Position Summary:

Helps residents by providing comfort

Supports daily living needs of the resident such as assisting with personal hygiene and vital sign monitoring

Able to effectively interact with residents, resident families, and team members

Education and/or Experience

Must be 18 years of age

Certificate in good standing with the Nurse Aide Registry

To apply, visit: https://pm.healthcaresource.com/cs/srcare/#/job/3756

Why Presbyterian SeniorCare Network?

We are all about Making Aging Easier®

They are a non-profit, faith-based network of living and care options. Their more than 2,100 employees are privileged to serve the needs of more than 6,500 older adults each year in 10 counties in western PA. Across their accredited, award-winning continuum of living and care options, their mission is to provide the highest quality of care possible.



Why Be a Nurse at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network?

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network creates an atmosphere that allows staff to use their gifts within a full continuum of care. Long Term Care Nursing provides an opportunity to develop the caring relationships many nurses yearn for in addition to maintaining and sustaining clinical expertise. Their Nurses are encouraged to become role models, leaders, and experts in their fields. In addition to leadership, they delight in the opportunity to work with new nurses and be the launching pad for your nursing career! They encourage new graduates and experienced professionals to find their calling with them.





Paraprofessional/Educational Aide Position

Union School District

Union School District is seeking applicants for the position of Paraprofessional/Educational Aide starting immediately.

Basic Function/Purpose:

To assist, support, and work with teachers, Educational aides, and administration to provide a quality instructional program and improve student goals/achievements.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Maintains a pattern of prompt and regular attendance

Follows the daily schedule as prescribed and adjusts to work assignments and/or schedule changes

Work with individual students and/or small groups of students to reinforce learning of material or skills initially introduced and outlined by the teacher

Provides extra assistance to students with exceptionalities, such as those with physical and/or mental disabilities

Assists as directed by the supervising teacher in the effort to successfully maintain students with special needs in an integrated setting, as determined by the IEP team

Assists identified students with transporting materials or supplies as needed. Assists identified students with specific personal and physical needs

Demonstrates ethical behavior and confidentiality of information about students in school environment and community

Maintains a cooperative working relationship with Principal, supervising teacher, students, parents, staff and public

Participates in professional learning activities which align with school improvement goals

Participates in staff development opportunities provided by the district

Demonstrates a positive attitude toward work assignment

Accepts responsibility for the work assigned and accepts constructive criticism

Demonstrate enthusiasm for working with school-age children

Possess a positive and motivated attitude

Willingness to obtain CPR/First Aide

Qualifications:

High School Diploma

Preferably have experience with school-age children

For interested applicants, please submit a letter of interest and completed general application with current (dated within 1 year) Act 34, Act 151, and Act 114-FBI fingerprint clearance to:

Dr. John Kimmel, Superintendent

Union School District

354 Baker Street, Ste. 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248

A review of applications will begin immediately, however, they will be accepted until the position is filled.

Applications can be found at https://www.unionsd.net/employment/employment-forms/581-general-employment-application.html

Union School District is an equal opportunity employer.





Direct Care Staff

New Light Inc.

New Light Inc. is currently looking to add Direct Care staff in the Clarion and Dubois area.

The direct care position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program.

Competitive starting wage: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour

All shifts available; weekends a must

Licensed CNA’s needed

Benefits package

Paid vacation

Opportunity for advancement within the company

Interested individuals must be able to obtain a criminal background check free of certain serious violations, a child abuse clearance, and an FBI clearance.

Interested applicants must have a valid driver’s license and a reliable, insured, and registered vehicle.

If interested in a position at New Light Inc. Please contact Heather McHenry at 814-226-6444 extension 103 or email [email protected]

New Light Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.





Many Careers at Clarion Hospital

Clarion Hospital/ Butler Health System

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.

Download this PDF for a full description of each position.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 3 Full Time

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 4 Full Time

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – 3 Full Time

Polysomnographic Tech/EEG Tech – 1 Per Diem

Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab. – 2 Full Time

LPN – Med/Surg – 1 Full Time

Staff Nurse, RN –ED 1 Full Time, 1 Per Diem

LPN – Rehab/Swing, Per Diem

Medical Technologist – 2 Full Time

Dietary Aide – 1 Full Time

Clerk/Phlebotomist – 2 Full Time

Ultrasound Tech – 2 Per Diem

EMT– Full Time

Nursing Supervisor – 1 Full Time, 1 Per Diem

Maintenance Supervisor- Full time

Radiology Tech – Full Time

CNA /Telemetry Tech – ICU – Per Diem

Paramedic – 2- Full Time

Housekeeping Aide – 1 Full Time

Cardiopulmonary LPN- 1 Full Time

Payroll Coordinator – Full Time

CNA/Nursing Aide – Swing/Rehab – 1 Part Time, 1 Per Diem

Paramedic Supervisor – Full Time

Central Sterile Technician – 1 Part Time

Customer Service Liaison – 3 Full Time

Occupational Health Technician – Per Diem

Laboratory Courier – Part Time

Excellent benefits package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]





Food Service Worker

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has openings for a Food Service Worker.

Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community by preparing and cooking quality meals?

Do you want a better quality of life or work/life balance? Work in Senior Living at Laurelbrooke Personal Care!

Position: Food Service Worker

The Role at a glance:

Laurelbrook is looking to add a motivated food service worker to their Healthcare team in Brookeville, PA. As a food service worker, you will have the opportunity to perform a variety of tasks, learn a variety of skills, and interact with a diverse clientele daily in a fast-paced environment.

What you’ll be doing:

Preparing, serving, and distributing food, and may require working in various areas of the department, such as the tray line, dish room, cafeteria, and storeroom

This list of duties and responsibilities is not all-inclusive and may be expanded to include other duties and responsibilities, as management may deem necessary from time to time

Must-haves:

Must possess strong interpersonal and customer skills

Have excellent attention to detail and service knowledge

Have excellent communication and organization skills

Nice-to-haves:

Prior food service experience is preferred

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

133 Laurelbrooke Drive

Brookville, PA 15825

For more information please call: 814-849-0494 or email: [email protected]

Click or Scan the QR code below to apply:

Cura Hospitality is an equal-opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.





Unit Chef

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has openings for a Unit Chef.

Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community by preparing and cooking quality meals?

Do you want a better quality of life or work/life balance? Work in Senior Living at Laurelbrooke Personal Care!

Position: Unit Chef

The role at a glance:

Laurelbrook is looking to add an experienced, motivated Unit Chef to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA. As a floating chef, you will have the opportunity to supervise and participate in the preparation of meals for various locations as assigned.

What you’ll be doing:

Planning, organizing, and supervising culinary operations of retail and catering services

Planning menus based on various factors, such as market trends, customer preferences, and nutritional considerations

Conferring with district managers or other departments regarding daily aspects of dining service

Directing and coordinating the work of kitchen staff

Other tasks as assigned

Must-haves:

Certification by a recognized culinary institution or an equivalent combination of education and experience

Ability to travel up to 75% of the time

At least three years experience in culinary management

Strong leadership and communication skills

Nice-to-haves:

At least one year experience in a similar role

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

133 Laurelbrooke Drive

Brookville, PA 15825

For more information please call: 814-849-0494 or email: [email protected]

Click or Scan the QR code below to apply:

Cura Hospitality is an equal-opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.





Full-Time Optician

Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic in Brookville has a full-time career opportunity for an outgoing, motivated Optician with excellent customer service skills.

Prior optical or retail sales experience is preferred.

Job duties would include all aspects of patient fit and adjustment for glasses, insurance eligibility verification and interpretation, and inventory management.

The position will be based out of the Brookville office but will provide coverage at other locations as needed. Travel benefits are provided.

Interested candidates may apply online at www.laureleye.com or send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected]

EOE





UPMC Northwest currently has and opening for a Full-Time ICU Nurse in Seneca.

ICU Nurse



Job ID: 220003CZ

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

Shift: Variable

Facility: UPMC Northwest

Department: Critical Care Unit

Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346

Union Position: No

Salary Range: $27.24 to $38.18 / hour

Description:

JOIN the UPMC Northwest Team in Venango County, PA as a Registered Nurse in the Critical Care Unit with a wide-ranging Benefits package that goes beyond compensation, medical coverage, and savings plans to help you be your best at home and at work.

Sign-On Bonus:

$15,000 for registered nurses with one or more years of experience

$10,000 for New Graduates!

(Candidates hired into a sign-on bonus-eligible role will be asked to make a two-year work commitment)

Responsibilities:

Demonstrates knowledge of adult learning principles and applies them in teaching patients, families, students, and new staff

Provides detailed and appropriate teaching to patients and families to effectively guide them through the episode of care

Supports the development of students, new staff, and colleagues, and may serve as a preceptor

Applies the nursing process within the framework of Relationship Based Care to create a healing environment

Formulates daily goals & a plan of care for patients that involves the patient as a partner and considers the individual needs of the patient

Demonstrates critical thinking in the identification of clinical, social, safety, psychological and spiritual issues for the patient care

Practices solid communication skills & articulates/translates the patient’s condition to other care providers

Make recommendations for changes in patient care

Patient documentation is comprehensive and promotes communication between caregivers

Create a caring and compassionate patient-focused experience by building healing relationships with patients, families, and colleagues

Takes personal responsibility in improving patient satisfaction with the quality of care and service

Utilizes research and evidence-based practice to support improvement in clinical care: identifies research issues or articles related to clinical specialty or areas of interest, discusses opportunities for quality improvement at multidisciplinary rounds, and influences patients’ plans of care

Qualifications:

Demonstrate the knowledge & skills necessary to provide care and/or interact appropriately with the ages of the patients

Demonstrate knowledge of the principles of growth and development over the life span

Zero to two years of experience

BSN preferred (not required)

Good clinical judgment with critical thinking, analytical, and problem solving abilities required as related to various aspects of patient care

Mobility and visual manual dexterity. Physical stamina for frequent walking, standing, lifting, and positioning of patients

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

Current licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse either in the state where the facility is located or in a state covered by a licensure compact agreement with the state where the facility is located

Graduate nurses must complete the licensure examination within 4 MONTHS of hire or within one year of graduation, whichever comes first

Basic Life Support (BLS) OR Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) within 30 days of hire

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran

COVID-19 Vaccination Information:

Individuals hired into this role must comply with UPMC’s COVID vaccination requirements upon beginning employment with UPMC.

Total Rewards:

More than just competitive pay and benefits, UPMC’s Total Rewards package cares for you in all areas of life — because we believe that you’re at your best when receiving the support you need: professional, personal, financial, and more.

UPMC Values:

At UPMC, ther’re driven by shared values that guide their work and keep them accountable to one another. Their Values of Quality & Safety, Dignity & Respect, Caring & Listening, Responsibility & Integrity, Excellence & Innovation play a vital role in creating a cohesive, positive experience for our employees, patients, health plan members, and community. Ready to join them? Apply today by clicking this link.





The Luton’s Plumbing and Heating team is growing! They are hiring experienced plumbing technicians. Great pay, great benefits, and a great work environment. $23/hr+, benefits, company vehicle and sign-on bonus for qualified applicants.

Plumber Job Responsibilities:

Install, repair, and maintain pipes, valves, fittings, drainage systems, and fixtures in commercial and residential structures

Collaborate with general contractors, electricians, and other construction professionals

Follow building plans and blueprints

Respond to, diagnose, and resolve plumbing emergencies

Perform routine inspections of plumbing and drainage systems

Keep accurate records of time spent working, description of work performed and materials used

Plumber Qualifications / Skills:

Skilled in the use of hand and power tools used in the plumbing trade

Knowledge of building codes, safety regulations, and safety practices

Ability to read and follow blueprints and rough drawings

Familiarity with PVC, CPVC, PEX, cast iron, and copper

Effective oral communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to complete projects unsupervised and unassisted

Excellent problem-solving skills

Attention to detail and ability to perform multiple tasks simultaneously

Proficiency in basic mathematics and conversion of measurements

Education and Experience Requirements:

High school diploma or GED certificate

1-3 years experience as a plumber

Valid driver’s license

Must have own tools

Apply in person at Luton’s Plumbing and Heating located at 105 N 1st Ave, Clarion, 16214, Pa, or send a resume to [email protected]





Multiple Positions at Brookville Equipment

Brookville Equipment Corporation

Brookville Equipment Corporation currently has several openings in various departments.

Positions Include:

Electrical Assembler

Electrical Engineer

Field Service Technician

Machinist

Mechanical Assembler

Mechanical Engineer

Painter/Body Mechanic Night Shift

Parts Sales Technician

Technical Illustrator

Welder

These positions are available at their 175 Evans Street, Brookville, PA facility.

For details of each specific position please download/view this .pdf file.

To apply click here: https://secure4.saashr.com/ta/6153800.careers?CareersSearch

Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative, powered transportation solutions for mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation.

If you would like to work for a company that has a long history of producing high-quality products and can provide a positive workplace culture, then BROOKVILLE may have the opportunity you are seeking.

Brookville Equipment Corporation is an equal-opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. They prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, sex, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by Federal, State, and/or Local Laws.



About Brookville Equipment Corporation

Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests, Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars since the 1950s in 2001 and has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). Building upon the company’s 100+ years of rail-mounted vehicle manufacturing experience and nearly two decades of streetcar manufacturing, BROOKVILLE introduced the innovative Liberty Streetcar design in 2012, with the pilot order delivered to Dallas, Texas in 2015. Later in 2015, the Liberty Streetcar onboard energy storage system (OESS) was honored with the LRTA’s Global Light Rail Award for ‘Technical Innovation of the Year.’ Additional Liberty Streetcars are currently in operation for QLINE Detroit, Oklahoma City Streetcar, and The Hop in Milwaukee. The Liberty NXT design is currently on order for Valley Metro’s Tempe Streetcar, Sound Transit’s Line T, and Portland Streetcar.





All Positions- Laurelbrook Personal Care

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has openings for all positions.

Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community by preparing and cooking quality meals?

Do you want a better quality of life or work/life balance?

Work in Senior Living!!

Now hiring for all positions!

Competitive pay based on experience!

Full-Time and Part-Time available!

Join their amazing team and enjoy:

Weekly Pay!

Competitive wages

No late-night shifts!

Benefits and 401K available

For more information and to apply contact:

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

133 Laurelbrooke Drive

Brookville, PA 15825

[email protected]

814-849-0476





All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Clean up Crew

Monday through Thursday

3:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

$16.00 per hour, non-exempt

Duties (But not limited to):

Sweep and shovel sawdust and debris into convers

Watch chipper and conveyers to ensure they are running when in use

Keep chutes and conveyers clear

Watch levels in chi and sawdust trailers and switch before overflowing

Work maintenance when needed

Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings at all times

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Steel toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Manufacturing Associate:

Monday through Friday

7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

$12.00 per hour

Duties (But not limited to):

Assemble products or parts and send them to the next step

Sort products

Inspect and select finished products

Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders

Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding

Prior grinding experience preferred

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be reliable

Must have steel-toed boots

Must be able to lift, bend, stand, push/pull for the duration of an eight-hour shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Part-time Office Assistant

20 hours a week

$12.00 per hour

Franklin location

Duties (But not limited to):

Answering phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors

Scheduling and confirming appointments

Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information

Creating and maintaining electronic health records

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have basic computer skills

Must have good customer service skills

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville

$15.00 to $16.00 per hour

1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for the duration of the shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Mental Health Aide

Abraxas I

Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides for Overnight Monitoring Shifts (11PM-7AM) at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

In this role, you will monitor adolescent clients and ensure Program Security during sleeping hours as you help BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Seeking Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Residential Support Staff, Childcare Workers, and Healthcare Aides this overnight job opportunity might interest you!

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in our Workforce Development Training Program for our students.

To Apply; Text MHA1 to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $15.00 per hour – $18.54 per hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Aide is to supervise clients with chronic or acute mental disorders during their sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security.

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply on here also.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Equipment Mechanic/ Technician

Bobcat of Clarion

Bobcat of Clarion is currently seeking an experienced mechanic to join their team.

This is a full-time position Monday through Friday.

Paid Holidays and a generous benefits package are available.

Pay will be based on experience and skill level.

For more information, please call Human Resources at (716) 372-4063 x 216 or email [email protected]





Sales Associate

Long Shot Ammo and Arms

Long Shot Ammo and Arms, in Fairmount City, currently has an opening for a Sales Associate.

Job Title: Sales Associate

Department: Sales

Reports to: Retail Manager

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

Store Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

Friday: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Saturday-Sunday: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Summary of duties and responsibilities:

Sales Associates are responsible for assisting customers in their selection of firearms and accessories that meet their needs for shooting sports and/or personal protection.

Primary duties and responsibilities:

Maintaining a professional appearance and attitude

Ask questions and listen to evaluate the needs of each customer

Recommend the appropriate products

Up-sell additional accessories based on the customer’s needs and desires

Maintain merchandise on the sales floor with respect to presentation

Responsible for accuracy with state and federal background check forms

Maintain current knowledge of products as well as state and federal firearms laws

Resolve customer issues and maintain merchandise requirements

Ability to work with minimum supervision, under pressure, and meet deadlines

Receiving shipments and working with the Point of Sale Software

Other duties and responsibilities:

Must be able to work as part of a team

Perform additional duties as needed

Education:

High school diploma or equivalent

Skills/Experience:

Clean background

At least 21 years of age

Basic working firearms knowledge

Precise attention to detail

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to work well and manage duties under pressure

Ability to interact professionally with customers

Basic computer skills to include Microsoft Windows operating systems

Must be willing to work a flexible schedule based on business needs, including evenings, and weekends

Physical Demands:

Able to lift/move up to 50 lbs

Interest applicants may email a resume to: [email protected]





Mechanical Engineer

Webco Industries

Webco currently has and opening for a Mechanical Engineer.

At Webco They:

Empower Their People with…

Opportunities for growth

Promotion from within

401(K) Matching

Paid Holidays & Vacation

Focus and Build on Strengths…

Education Reimbursement

Training Opportunities

Webco U. Courses

Career Path Plans



Protect First Things Now…

Health & Wellness Programs

Health Insurance

Disability & Life Insurance

EAP

Work Life Balance



Create and Capture Value…

Attendance Bonuses

Safety Bonuses

Referral Bonuses

Longevity Pay

Profit Sharing

Retirement Planning



Expect the Best…

Motivated

Punctual

Coachable

Dependable

Safety Driven

100% Engaged

Dominate Niche Markets…

Through their core values of TRUST and TEAMWORK Webco is North America’s foremost provider of innovative tubing solutions.



Top Duties

Plans/Designs equipment to improve manufacturing processes

Provides support to production operation

Tests all aspects of the mechanical components

Conducts investigations/analysis toward equipment utilization and operations to meet customer specifications

Qualifications:

Position requirements include working knowledge of:

Knowledge of Kaizen and Lean Management manufacturing techniques a plus

Proficient computer skills in MS Office. Computer-assisted design (CAD) proficiency a plus

Excellent organization and planning skills with the ability to think ahead and plan over a 6-12-month time span and the ability to organize and manage multiple priorities

Highly motivated, self-driven, individual with a strong desire to succeed and eager to enhance knowledge and skills through on-going education and development

Must be creative, inquisitive, analytical, and detail-oriented with a mechanical aptitude

Ability to apply engineering and technical/mechanical knowledge sufficient to render original and ingenious advice or service and make judgements involving engineering problems

Committed to high standards of integrity, including respect and value for individual team member’s unique talents, skills, and individual qualities

Ability to quickly learn and work independently, as well as in project team environment

Excellent oral and written communication skills, including technical writing skills in order to write technical reports, procedures, and manuals for internal documentation

Education and Experience:

B.S or M.S in Mechanical Engineering or Industrial Engineering

5-7 years mechanical engineering design/project experience required

Steel related experience preferred

Apply NOW to join their family! https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=42314&clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744





Maintenance Tech

Webco Industries

Webco currently has and opening for a Maintenance Tech.

At Webco They:

Empower Their People with…

Opportunities for growth

Promotion from within

401(K) Matching

Paid Holidays & Vacation

Focus and Build on Strengths…

Education Reimbursement

Training Opportunities

Webco U. Courses

Career Path Plans



Protect First Things Now…

Health & Wellness Programs

Health Insurance

Disability & Life Insurance

EAP

Work Life Balance



Create and Capture Value…

Attendance Bonuses

Safety Bonuses

Referral Bonuses

Longevity Pay

Profit Sharing

Retirement Planning



Expect the Best…

Motivated

Punctual

Coachable

Dependable

Safety Driven

100% Engaged

Dominate Niche Markets…

Through their core values of TRUST and TEAMWORK Webco is North America’s foremost provider of innovative tubing solutions.



Skill Sets:

Electrical Troubleshooting

Hand/Power Tool Proficiency

Read and understand drawings/schematics

Mechanical, Hydraulic, & pneumatic understanding

Working independently and with a team



Top Duties:

Repairs/Upgrades to automated equipment

Troubleshooting automatic equipment

Preventative Maintenance

Fabrication

Equipment Installs

Qualifications:

Position requirements include working knowledge of:

pneumatics

hydraulics

PLCs

industrial electricity

basic mechanical skills

ability to conduct electrical and mechanical troubleshooting

repair of manufacturing equipment

Must have two years of maintenance experience in an industrial setting or one year of applicable experience with an Associates Degree in Engineering or professional certification.



Apply NOW to join their family! https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=42586&clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744





Treatment Supervisor II

Abraxas I

Abraxas I is currently hiring a Residential Treatment Supervisor II to work with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

In this role, you will direct activities of a treatment unit and provide supervision of staff. Through leadership and direction, your team will provide the best treatment possible for adolescents and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

To Apply: Text TS2 to 412-912-2012

Salary: From 50,000 Annually (May increase with education/experience)

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Shift: BOTH Days (7 am- 3 pm) and Evenings (3 pm- 11 pm)

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply on here also.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Line Cook

Vince’s Tavern

Vince’s Tavern currently has an opening for a Line Cook.

This is a part-time position, 20 hours a week, mostly evenings with a possibility of more hours.

Weekends are required.

To apply, stop in at the tavern located at 31729 PA-66, Leeper, PA 16233.





Direct Care Personnel

New Light, Inc.

New Light, Inc. is now accepting applications for Direct Care Personnel.

Are you a compassionate person looking for a great career opportunity?

This position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program.

Competitive Hourly Wages ($12-$14/hr.)

Restraint/Restriction free agency

Weekends are a must!

Benefits Package Available!

Open Availability is greatly appreciated!

Paid vacation!

Opportunity for advancement in the company!

CNAs needed!

All interested individuals may contact the HR Dept. at New Light, Inc., PO Box 761, Clarion, PA 16214, or call 814-226-6444 x103 or email [email protected]

Pre-employment criminal background check must be free of any serious offenses.

New Light, Inc. is an equal-opportunity employer.





Francis J. Palo, Inc., a Clarion-based construction company, has an immediate career opportunity for a Project/Staff Accountant.

This position will be involved with all aspects of accounting including A/P, A/R, G/L, and Job Costing with a focus on our project billing and costing.

The candidate must have the ability to analyze financial reports and support project managers. A successful candidate will have the ability to balance and organize multiple projects, have good communication skills, and have a strong knowledge of MS Excel, Office, etc. Candidate should be career-oriented and seeking long-term commitment.

Prior Accounting experience is required. 2-4-year post-secondary degree preferred.

Competitive compensation and benefits package.

Equal Opportunity Employer.

E-mail resume and cover letter to [email protected] or mail to P.O. Box 429, Clarion, PA 16214.





Educational Assistants

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has openings for Educational Assistants at North Clarion and West Forest.

Classroom & Child-Specific Positions available, all full-time positions (184 days/school year) full family medical, dental, vision, benefits, working in Special Education. Requires valid high school diploma and clearances, highly qualified certification preferred (RIU 6 will provide training if needed).

This is a bargaining unit position.

Hours are 7:45 am- 3:15 pm, pay range is $13-20/hour, typically closer to $13 if just starting, it depending on experience, and the benefits package is up to $29,000 annually if full family medical applies.

Please send application information to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Application packet may include but is not limited to, a letter of interest, resume, standard job application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications for working with children.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.





Assistant Public Defender

County of Clarion

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for an Assistant Public Defender.

POSITION: Assistant Public Defender, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Public Defender, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $28.85/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective the first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days the first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, December 9, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM

QUALIFICATIONS: Juris Doctorate degree, licensed and admitted to Pennsylvania Bar.

HOW TO APPLY A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To provide competent legal representation to a wide variety of indigent or otherwise incarcerated criminal defendants at all stages of criminal prosecution in Clarion County.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Judicial Administrative Assistant

County of Clarion

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for a Judicial Administrative Assistant.

POSITION: Judicial Administrative Assistant- Full-Time, 35 hours per week

DEPARTMENT: Magisterial District Judge

PAY GRADE: $14.00/hour starting rate

NUMBER OF POSITIONS AVAILABLE: One (1)

POSTING DATE: Friday, November 09, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM

HOW TO APPLY A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To maintain and coordinate all phases of the clerical/secretarial and bookkeeping duties of the Magisterial District Judge’s Office.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Deputy Clerk of Courts

Clarion County Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts Office

The Clarion County Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts Office currently has an opening for a Deputy Clerk of Courts.

POSITION: Deputy Clerk of Courts

Full-Time, 75 hours per pay, Teamsters Union Position

DEPARTMENT: Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts

PAY GRADE: Follows CBA Scale – $12.80/hour starting

$13.90/hour after the probationary period

POSTING DATEs: 12/09/2022-12/20/2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: December 20th, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

The objective of this position is to serve in a Clerical Support capacity as a Deputy Clerk of Courts with an emphasis on the administrative responsibility involving Juvenile and Children & Youth cases filed within this office. Work includes public contact in accomplishing assignments and effective public relations. The position handles sensitive information requiring strict confidentiality. Assignments are varied in nature and are carried out in accordance with standard clerical practices, procedures, precedents, general work instructions, and any applicable legal standards or regulations.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: December 20th, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Experienced Plumbing Technicians

Luton’s Plumbing and Heating

Luton’s Plumbing and Heating currently has openings for Experienced Plumbing Technicians.

The Luton’s Plumbing and Heating team is growing! They are hiring experienced plumbing technicians. Great pay, great benefits, and a great work environment. $23/hr+, benefits, company vehicle and sign-on bonus for qualified applicants.

Plumber Job Responsibilities:

Install, repair, and maintain pipes, valves, fittings, drainage systems, and fixtures in commercial and residential structures

Collaborate with general contractors, electricians, and other construction professionals

Follow building plans and blueprints

Respond to, diagnose, and resolve plumbing emergencies

Perform routine inspections of plumbing and drainage systems

Keep accurate records of time spent working, description of work performed and materials used

Plumber Qualifications / Skills:

Skilled in the use of hand and power tools used in the plumbing trade

Knowledge of building codes, safety regulations, and safety practices

Ability to read and follow blueprints and rough drawings

Familiarity with PVC, CPVC, PEX, cast iron, and copper

Effective oral communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to complete projects unsupervised and unassisted

Excellent problem-solving skills

Attention to detail and ability to perform multiple tasks simultaneously

Proficiency in basic mathematics and conversion of measurements

Education and Experience Requirements:

High school diploma or GED certificate

1-3 years experience as a plumber

Valid driver’s license

Must have own tools

Apply in person at Luton’s Plumbing and Heating located at 105 N 1st Ave, Clarion, 16214, Pa, or send a resume to [email protected]





HVAC Service Technicians

Luton’s Plumbing and Heating

Luton’s Plumbing and Heating is currently looking for knowledgeable and skilled HVAC Service Technicians.

Applicants should possess a high regard for customer satisfaction and company integrity. Great pay, great benefits, and a great work environment. $23-$35/hr, performance bonuses, benefits, company vehicle, and sign-on bonus up to $5,000 based on experience.

Duties:

Skilled in installation, repairs, maintenance, and troubleshooting on following, but not limited to gas furnaces, heat pumps, geothermal, air conditioners, and air handling units

Knowledge and skills to work safely with various types of refrigerant gases, natural gas, and propane

Knowledge and skills to work safely with various voltages of electricity up to 480 volts 3 phase

Knowledge and skills to safely braze with a high-temperature torch that may use propane, acetylene, and oxygen

Knowledge and ability to safely work with high-pressure nitrogen and refrigerants

Physical Requirements:

Ability to work safely in confined spaces such as attics, basements, closets, and crawl spaces

Ability to work safely at elevated heights such as rooftops, ceilings and ladders

Ability to work in extreme hot and cold temperatures

Ability to bend, crawl, stoop, stretch, and reach

Ability to walk on uneven surfaces

Ability to work off a ladder, sometimes at heights

Ability to safely lift up to 40 pounds

License and Education Requirements:

High School Diploma

EPA certified

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $35.00 per hour

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Flexible schedule

Health insurance

Paid time off

Experience:

HVAC: 1 year (Preferred)

License/Certification:

EPA Type II (Preferred)

Valid Drivers Licence

Apply in person at Luton’s Plumbing and Heating located at 105 N 1st Ave, Clarion, 16214, PA, or send a resume to [email protected]





Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales

Family-owned since 1940, Zacherl Motor Truck Sales needs you as their Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate!

How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you? How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family? How about a company that treats you like a member of their family? If that sounds good, keep reading…

Join the Parts Sales team at Zacherl Motor Truck Sales in Clarion! In business since 1940, they are looking for motivated and energetic people to help them continue to grow and improve their parts department and their dealership. Growth in parts sales is a goal of theirs, so they are adding another Outside Sales and Delivery Associate. This position will be full time and permanent. Zacherl Motor’s facility is just North of Interstate 80, exit 64 in Clarion, PA at 795 Greenville Pike.

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales started in 1940 as a family business and continues to operate as a family business 82 years later. They offer great benefits and an engaged, exciting and enjoyable working atmosphere. Their employee benefits package includes major medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, a 401k retirement plan with dollar for dollar match up to 4% of your gross pay, paid vacation after just 3 months of employment, 7 paid holidays each year, flexible hours, overtime pay, and paid work uniforms. They also have a compensation plan in place if you choose your medical insurance coverage elsewhere (from a spouse for example) if you do not need insurance through the company.

Their parts associates earn hourly pay and commission pay on parts sales with commission for team success and individual sales commission as well. The hourly pay range depends upon experience and the monthly commission pay is based on meeting individual and team sales goals. Pay range is from $32,000 to $60,000 annually, dependent on experience and commissions earned. Continual parts and sales training with them is a must and they help you to earn while you learn. The earning potential is great with your commitment and with thei commission plans and their team-based philosophy.

Extra pay per hour comes with loyalty, teamwork, training and overall experience. They also have an annual profit-sharing bonus.

Call Parts Manager Randy Reinsel at 800-832-8580 today for more information and please fill out a job application under the APPLY button on our website at www.zacherlmotors.com or stop in for a printed application.





Telemetry Nurse – Seneca

UPMC Northwest

UPMC Northwest currently has and opening for a Telemetry Nurse in Seneca.

Telemetry Nurse

Job ID: 220003D1

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

Shift: Variable

Facility: UPMC Northwest

Department: 2 North Intermediate Car

Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346

Union Position: No

Salary Range: $27.24 to $38.18 / hour

Description:

JOIN the UPMC Northwest Team in Venango County, PA as a Registered Nurse in the Telemetry Unit with a wide-ranging Benefits package that goes beyond compensation, medical coverage, and savings plans to help you be your best at home and at work.

Sign-On Bonus:

$15,000 for registered nurses with one or more years of experience

$10,000 for New Graduates!

(Candidates hired into a sign-on bonus-eligible role will be asked to make a two-year work commitment)

Responsibilities:

Demonstrates knowledge of adult learning principles (and/or teaching children if applicable) and applies them in the teaching of patients, families, students, and new staff

Provides detailed and appropriate teaching to patients and families to effectively guide them through the episode of care as well as transition to another level of care and/or home

Supports the development of students, new staff, and colleagues, and may serve as a preceptor

Creates an environment of open dialogue, inquiry and continuous development by asking for feedback and improving practice

Applies the nursing process within the framework of Relationship Based Care to create a healing environment

Formulates daily goals and a plan of care for patients that involves the patient as a partner and considers the individual needs of the patient in a holistic manner

Demonstrates critical thinking in the identification of clinical, social, safety, psychological and spiritual issues for patient care within an episode of care

Practices solid communication skills, and is able to articulate and translate the patient’s condition to other care providers and to negotiate and make recommendations for changes in patient care and unit practices

Patient documentation is comprehensive and promotes communication between caregivers

Creates a caring and compassionate patient-focused experience by building healing relationships with patients, families, and colleagues

Demonstrates accountability for professional development that improves the quality of professional practice and the quality of patient care

Actively participates in unit-based shared governance, goal setting, and supports the change and transition process to improve the quality of care and the practice environment

Serves as a highly engaged and full partner on the care team and responds willingly to care team members needs for assistance and partnership

Actively participates in department or unit-specific quality improvement efforts

Takes personal responsibility for improving patient satisfaction with the quality of care and service

Utilizes research and evidence-based practice to support improvement in clinical care: identifies research issues or articles related to clinical specialty or areas of interest, discusses opportunities for quality improvement at multidisciplinary rounds, and influences patients’ plans of care

Qualifications:

Demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care and/or interact appropriately to the ages of the patients

Zero to two years of experience

BSN preferred (not required)

Ability to work productively and effectively within a complex environment, handle multiple/changing priorities and specialized equipment

Good clinical judgment with critical thinking, analytical and problem solving abilities required as related to various aspects of patient care

Critical thinking skills necessary to exercise and to lead others in the application of the nursing process

Mobility and visual manual dexterity. Physical stamina for frequent walking, standing, lifting, and positioning of patients

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

Current licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse either in the state where the facility is located or in a state covered by a licensure compact agreement with the state where the facility is located

CPR is required based on AHA standards that include both a didactic and skills demonstration component within 30 days of hire

Graduate nurses must complete licensure examination within FOUR MONTHS of hire or within one year of graduation, whichever comes first

Basic Life Support (BLS)

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran

COVID-19 Vaccination Information:

Individuals hired into this role must comply with UPMC’s COVID vaccination requirements upon beginning employment with UPMC.

Total Rewards:

More than just competitive pay and benefits, UPMC’s Total Rewards package cares for you in all areas of life — because we believe that you’re at your best when receiving the support you need: professional, personal, financial, and more.

UPMC Values:

At UPMC, they’re driven by shared values that guide their work and keep them accountable to one another. Their Values of Quality & Safety, Dignity & Respect, Caring & Listening, Responsibility & Integrity, Excellence & Innovation play a vital role in creating a cohesive, positive experience for our employees, patients, health plan members, and community. Ready to join them? Apply today by clicking this link.





UPMC Northwest currently has and opening for a Full-Time ICU Nurse in Seneca.

ICU Nurse



Job ID: 220003CZ

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

Shift: Variable

Facility: UPMC Northwest

Department: Critical Care Unit

Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346

Union Position: No

Salary Range: $27.24 to $38.18 / hour

Description:

JOIN the UPMC Northwest Team in Venango County, PA as a Registered Nurse in the Critical Care Unit with a wide-ranging Benefits package that goes beyond compensation, medical coverage, and savings plans to help you be your best at home and at work.

Sign-On Bonus:

$15,000 for registered nurses with one or more years of experience

$10,000 for New Graduates!

(Candidates hired into a sign-on bonus-eligible role will be asked to make a two-year work commitment)

Responsibilities:

Demonstrates knowledge of adult learning principles and applies them in teaching patients, families, students, and new staff

Provides detailed and appropriate teaching to patients and families to effectively guide them through the episode of care

Supports the development of students, new staff, and colleagues, and may serve as a preceptor

Applies the nursing process within the framework of Relationship Based Care to create a healing environment

Formulates daily goals & a plan of care for patients that involves the patient as a partner and considers the individual needs of the patient

Demonstrates critical thinking in the identification of clinical, social, safety, psychological and spiritual issues for the patient care

Practices solid communication skills & articulates/translates the patient’s condition to other care providers

Make recommendations for changes in patient care

Patient documentation is comprehensive and promotes communication between caregivers

Create a caring and compassionate patient-focused experience by building healing relationships with patients, families, and colleagues

Takes personal responsibility in improving patient satisfaction with the quality of care and service

Utilizes research and evidence-based practice to support improvement in clinical care: identifies research issues or articles related to clinical specialty or areas of interest, discusses opportunities for quality improvement at multidisciplinary rounds, and influences patients’ plans of care

Qualifications:

Demonstrate the knowledge & skills necessary to provide care and/or interact appropriately with the ages of the patients

Demonstrate knowledge of the principles of growth and development over the life span

Zero to two years of experience

BSN preferred (not required)

Good clinical judgment with critical thinking, analytical, and problem-solving abilities required as related to various aspects of patient care

Mobility and visual manual dexterity. Physical stamina for frequent walking, standing, lifting, and positioning of patients

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

Current licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse either in the state where the facility is located or in a state covered by a licensure compact agreement with the state where the facility is located

Graduate nurses must complete the licensure examination within 4 MONTHS of hire or within one year of graduation, whichever comes first

Basic Life Support (BLS) OR Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) within 30 days of hire

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran

COVID-19 Vaccination Information:

Individuals hired into this role must comply with UPMC’s COVID vaccination requirements upon beginning employment with UPMC.

Total Rewards:

More than just competitive pay and benefits, UPMC’s Total Rewards package cares for you in all areas of life — because we believe that you’re at your best when receiving the support you need: professional, personal, financial, and more.

UPMC Values:

At UPMC, they’re driven by shared values that guide their work and keep them accountable to one another. Their Values of Quality & Safety, Dignity & Respect, Caring & Listening, Responsibility & Integrity, Excellence, & Innovation play a vital role in creating a cohesive, positive experience for our employees, patients, health plan members, and community. Ready to join them? Apply today by clicking this link.





Production Line Worker

Brookville Glove

Brookville Glove is currently looking for interested applicants for their Production Line position.

Join their team to be a part of a great teamwork environment!

Responsibilities Include:

Sewing the correct material together to ensure gloves are produced properly

Identifying marks, errors, or other mistakes on gloves and removing them from production

Staying within the seam allowance, which is pre-built in the machine to ensure accuracy

Ensuring needle has a point at all times, and the machine is being maintained properly

Changing the sewing machines bobbin thread when a replacement is needed, and maintaining a full top thread

Submitting daily slips of completed glove production

Experience:

Previous sewing experience preferred, but not required

Physical Demands:

An employee in this role is required to stand or sit for up to 8 hours

Also must be able to lift up to and including 50 lbs

This role works primarily with fingers rather than with the whole hand as in handling

If you are interested and would like more information, please call 814.849.7324.





Marching Band Assistant

Keystone School District

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Marching Band Assistant.

All interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest, Three Letters of Reference, and Current Clearances to:

Mrs. Kelli McNaughton, High School High Principal

700 Beatty Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until Position is Filled.





Part-Time Secretary

Rimersburg Borough

Rimersburg Borough is seeking a part-time secretary 16-24 hours/week to assist the Borough Secretary.

This position would provide phone and in-person reception, prepare written and email correspondence, prepare minutes of Council and Authority meetings, assist with the preparation of water/sewer bills, receive and record customer payments, pay borough bills, interact with borough maintenance workers, and other duties as assigned.

Preferred qualifications: Type 45 words per minute; proficient in MS Office Suite including Outlook, Word, and Excel; excellent verbal and written skills; detail oriented; courteous; well-organized; able to handle multiple projects.

Wages and hours are negotiable.

Mail your resume or drop it off at Rimersburg Borough Office, 27 Main St., Rimersburg, PA 16248. You may also email your resume to [email protected] No solicitation, please.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to [email protected] or call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.