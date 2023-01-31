Vernon Hilyer, age 60, of Clarion, passed away on January 28, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born on June 17, 1962 in Brookville to Robert and Barbara (Swartzfager) Hilyer of Marienville.

Vernon worked as manager of the Kmart garage, when the garage closed, he went to the O.I Glass Plant.

After the plant closed, Vern opened “Rest Assured” a mattress business, in New Bethlehem; along with starting “Brandon’s Dad” a non-profit DUI awareness program.

Vern’s work was to keep everyone alive and safe when it came to alcohol decisions and he wanted to help everyone that is in this situation live to see tomorrow.

Vern enjoyed being outside, cutting firewood, mowing the grass and riding his bike.

He loved spending time with his family.

Vern was always there to lend a hand and will be sadly missed.

He is survived by daughter, Kristina Hilyer of Marienville; mother, Barbara Hilyer of Marienville; brother, Brian Hilyer of Lawrenceville, GA; Sister, Susan Bickel of Marienville.

In addition, he is survived by granddaughters, Tantruh and Ameleigha Hilyer of Marienville and numerous nieces.

Vernon was preceded in death by his son, Brandon Hilyer and father, Robert Hilyer.

Friends and family will be received from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Oakland Church of God in Distant with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will follow at Clarion Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Oakland Church of God: 122 Kohlersburg Rd. Distant, Pa 16223 or Brandon’s Dad: http://duiawareness.com/donate/

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.