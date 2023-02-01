Milkhouse Grille Restaurant Opens with Memories from George Farms

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The area’s newest restaurant–The Milkhouse Grille on Route 68 near Rimersburg–took a couple of years to plan before its soft opening this week but traces its origin to 1964 when the George Dairy Farm was established.

The farm was established when Tom and Jean George’s dairy herds were merged with herds from Tom’s cousin, Harold and Lucille George. Tom bought out his cousin in 1973.

In 1964, George Dairy Farm processed and pasteurized milk and sold it to the public on their own instead of shipping it someplace. They didn’t have to deliver it to homes because people were more than willing to pick it up themselves.

When Tom and Jean George passed away, the farm went to their daughter Sharon George Borovick.

“There was a barn that was 220 feet long and held over 100 hundred cows,” Gerry Borovick told exploreClarion.com. “It was in bad shape, and we got rid of it.”

The building in front of the barn is a glazed tile building, without a crack and in good shape, and could be used for something else.

“We got down to the question was what,” said Sharon and Gerry Borovick.

Some of the things considered included an antique shop, a simple sandwich shop, and a little restaurant.

“We decided just to go put a full-blown restaurant,” said Gerry.

The renovated space for the new restaurant once served as a store where people could come to fill up jugs with fresh milk that was piped in from the large dairy barn located behind the building for processing for pasteurization and homogenization.

“People would bring in their jugs to fill and families would take turns, and one would come and get all the milk for them. Somebody else would come the next time. They started out with glass bottles and then this time around they had to add some plastic.”

Sharon and Gerry pointed to a glass container for milk that is now considered an antique, similar to milk containers manufactured at one time by the Owens-Illinois glass plant, known as the milk bottle capital of the world.

For now, hours at The Milkhouse Grille are 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Monday. They hope to be open for breakfast on the weekends in the future and expand hours from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“The restaurant is going to start slow with soup, sandwiches, and desserts to get the staff trained,” said Gerry. “Ron Himes is our cook, and we’ll have six to eight employees. as we develop the restaurant, we will offer stuffed chicken breast, chicken marsala, stuffed pork chops, and steaks. We’ll be a step up from a sandwich shop.”

The George Farm operated from 1965 to the late 80s until they accepted an offer from the government to purchase their cows because of a milk surplus that was declared. The demand for milk dropped after other beverages gained in popularity. For example, in the late 80s, vending machines for soft drinks even appeared in schools.

“The government declared a surplus of milk, and to ease the market, they offered to buy the herds through a bidding process,” said Sharon. “My parents were in their 50s and knew they didn’t want to do it forever. The government had to brand the herd, and you couldn’t sell the milk to the public, but you had to ship it.

“I think they sold it to some cheese plant, and then they weren’t allowed to process milk, so they were very fortunate to get a government buyout. They got out of the business because milk consumption was going way down.”

According to a June 8, 1988, AP story by Mike Robinson, more than $1 billion in federal payments to farmers aimed at reducing milk surpluses merely caused a temporary leveling off of production, according to a report from the General Accounting Office.

“Under the program, farmers agreed to slaughter or export their entire herds and get out of dairying for at least five years in return for payments from the Agriculture Department. The plan was incorporated into the 1985 legislation approved in response to painful stagnation that afflicted the farm economy at that time.”

Gerry wants the new restaurant to be a destination and a landmark and contracted for painting of the tall existing silo white with black cow prints. It should bring attention, the same as people remember a giant cow statue in Clarion County, also on Route 68.

The opening of George Farms was a big deal for the time.

The Rimersburg Record of July 9, 1965, pictured below displays a photo of Rimersburg businessman Fred Caligiuri (right) purchasing the 1st gallon of milk as the George Farms opens for business this week at Rimersburg Road one. From left to right are Mrs. Thomas George, Thomas, George, Mrs. Herald, George, Herald and George, and Mr. Caligiuri.

