7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 26. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Thursday – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 9 to 16 mph.
Thursday Night – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 13. Southwest wind 15 to 18 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 14. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night – Isolated snow showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Sunday – Cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Tuesday – A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
