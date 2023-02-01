Aldene K. Henderson, 90, of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully into heaven with her family and her loving caregiver Mandy Hanely by her side Monday afternoon January 30, 2023 at her home.

Mrs. Henderson was born on January 3, 1933 at Turkey City, Clarion County, PA, a daughter of the late Dan and Wilda Best Klingler.

She was married to Roger W. Henderson on June 6, 1953 at the E.U.B. Church in Pleasantville.

Mrs. Henderson was a graduate of the Pleasantville High School, class of 1950.

She was a lifelong member of the Pleasantville United Methodist Church where she was choir director as well as a choir member.

She loved the Lord, gospel music, and was actively involved in her church and community.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and canning.

Mrs. Henderson is survived by her husband Roger, a daughter, Marilyn J. Henderson, and a son, William C. Henderson and fiancée Linda Allen, all of Pleasantville; sisters-in-law, Helen Klingler and Mary Sue Armatas of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Jay D. Klingler.

The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care given to Aldene and the family by Asera Care Hospice.

Friends may call at the Pleasantville United Methodist Church 120 Merrick Street Pleasantville, PA 16341 on Saturday February 4th from noon to 2:00 PM at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Jerome Alsdorf officiating.

Interment will be in Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.

The family asks that memorials be made to the Pleasantville United Methodist Church 120 Merrick St. Pleasantville, PA 16341.

Gordon B Garrett Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

