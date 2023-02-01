 

Authorities Searching for One-Year-Old Child Reported Missing From Punxsutawney

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

randmissingPUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for help with information regarding a missing one-year-old child who was reported missing on Tuesday.

According to a release issued by Pennsylvania State Police, one-year-old Adrienne Rand was last seen in the area of Sycamore Street in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County, on Tuesday, January 31, at approximately 3:50 p.m.

Police say she is believed to be with Tarra Rand, a 27-year-old white female described as 5’02″, 150 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe the child may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on Rand is asked to contact police by calling 9-1-1 or Punxsutawney Police Department at 814-849-1617.

Fn1sBkGWYAAESz5


